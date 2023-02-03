Will Ukraine turn into another Afghanistan?

The US decision to supply more sophisticated long range missiles and F16s to Ukraine to push back Russia is not just a short-sighted decision but also a dangerous move to precipitate the matters further. It will only push Russia into making harsher decisions. What exactly the West seeks is no more a secret. It is using Ukraine and its foolish leader, Zelensky to take on Russia unmindful of the harm in the way of humanity. The NATO allies itching for war remains unchanged.

Despite all the talk of their democratic values, only they could be so undemocratic in their attitude towards non-West countries and Russia in the world. The increased military support to Ukraine aimed at consuming Russia has had its effect on the world. No country is happy with its economy and the economic slowdown is affecting all populations one way or the other. All that is left now is the advent of a complete recession and its impact.

Does the West and NATO seek to continue the war in Ukraine? The US-German collaboration in monitoring the weapon supply to Ukraine and supply of main battle tanks, frontlines and formations is being viewed seriously by Russia. The US is sending Rs 2 billion dollars worth military aid now which includes long-range rockets for the first time alongside other munitions and weapons.

What would Zelensky do with these things? Attack Russian cities and provoke Russia to do the inevitable? Is the anti-Russian formation keen on converting the Russian-Ukraine fight into a full blown war with Russia throwing its entire might against the poor Ukrainians? Still worse, does it want to test whether Russia would go nuclear or not so that it could retaliate similarly?

Zelensky has been pestering the West for the most advanced weapons and funds from the very beginning. The moment F16s enter the Russian skies, the war gets escalated and could go out of control. A blind Joe Biden is refusing to see this. F16s when coupled with long range missiles could prove deadly for Russia which the latter would not allow in any case.

The only option left for Russia would be pre-emptive strikes at all military facilities and even civilian establishments of Ukraine. The world does not heed to the Chinese advice and warning anyway in this regard. India too would be sucked into it one way or the other. All that the US is planning is to isolate Russia completely in Europe and bring every country there into the NATO grouping. There is no answer to the question on the need to continue NATO even now.

The purpose of NATO has been outlived and the West should always remember that but for the Russians, the Second World War could have taken a different turn. Such hatred towards Russia is unwarranted. Of course, Ukraine's citizens should understand that the US has tremendous potential to sacrifice their interests as it has done every time in every country it got involved.

Afghanistan is the latest example. India always suffered in the hands of the US. One look at the mid-West should convince the Ukrainians the politics involved in this war. The Western world would make Ukraine another Afghanistan with the connivance of Zelensky. It is time the people of Ukraine understand the costs involved.