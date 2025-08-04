Mahesh Babu’s Cult Classic Athadu Re-releasing on His Birthday

Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are in for a major celebration! On the occasion of his birthday on August 9, the beloved cult classic Athadu is set to return to theatres, creating a wave of excitement among his admirers. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and starring Trisha Krishnan alongside Mahesh Babu, Athadu originally released in 2005 and became a massive hit, praised for its gripping family drama and entertainment value.

Now, this iconic film is making a comeback with a brand-new 8K remastered version, promising a stunning visual experience for audiences.

Produced by veteran actor-producer Murali Mohan under the Jayabheri Arts Productions banner, the decision to re-release the film was made after fans persistently requested it over the past two years. With the updated version ready, the makers are bringing Athadu back in a grand way.

Interestingly, ever since the re-release news broke, discussions around a possible sequel to Athadu have also gained momentum. The producers have hinted that they are indeed exploring the idea of a sequel.

The re-release of Athadu is being widely promoted across social media, and fans are gearing up to celebrate it like a festival. In the Nizam region, the film is being released on a large scale under the supervision of Asian Sunil. Advance bookings at popular theatres like Sudarshan 35mm and Devi Theatre have already been sold out. Even in overseas markets, bookings are filling up rapidly.

In Andhra Pradesh too, distributors have reportedly competed for area-wise rights, buying the re-release theatrical rights at record prices. According to reliable sources, the rights have fetched over ₹3 crore, reflecting the film's enduring popularity.

The film’s music by Mani Sharma, comedy scenes featuring Brahmanandam, and Trivikram's signature dialogues remain key highlights. With the re-release trend gaining momentum in Tollywood, industry experts believe that Athadu is poised to become another major success at the box office.