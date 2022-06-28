Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Pic With Stars Of Tollywood Prabhas, Nani, Raghavendra Rao And Nag Ashwin

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are part of Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Project K! As this movie is the most-awaited movie of the season, there are a lot of expectations on it. A few days back the shooting of this movie was held in Hyderabad and all the lead actors including Deepika took part in it. Well, as Prabhas is known for his lavish parties, he also organized a party yesterday and made Nag Ashwin, Nani, Dulquer, Raghavendra Rao and Prashant Neel enjoy the evening!

Amitabh Bachchan shared a pic on his Instagram and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this pic we can witness Nag Ashwin, Nani, Dulquer, Raghavendra Rao and Prashant Neel with Prabhas. Big B also wrote, "… an evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work…".

To his surprise while he was leaving in the car, another ace actor of Bollywood Aamir Khan knocked his window and surprised him!

Sharing the pic, Big B also wrote, "… and as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it's Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening ..".

Big B was all happy to meet Aamir Khan too!

On the other hand, even Nani also shared the pic with Amitabh Bachchan and is all happy to meet the legendary actor.

In these pics, Nani is all happy meeting Big B and wrote, "And this happened Bade miyan - Chote miyan @amitabhbachchan".

Going with the details of Project K, it is being directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin and has Prabhas and Deepika as the lead actors. Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patanu and Mathan are also essaying prominent roles in this movie. It is being produced by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Being a sci-fi movie, Nag Ashwin is making the movie with a huge budget and it has Mickey J Meyer as the music director!