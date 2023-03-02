Arvind Swami Is Introduced As Antagonist ‘Raju aka Raazu’ From Naga Chaitanya’s Custody Movie

The coming summer holds the most-awaited movies like Virupaksha, Custody, Bedurulanka 2012, etc. So, the makers of these movies are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their movies through social media platforms. Coming to Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's Custody movie, it is having an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Premi, Vennela Kishore and Sarath Kumar. Off late, makers unveiled the first look poster of Arvind Swami and introduced him as antagonist 'Raju aka Raazu'…

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Watch out for his Menacing Way! Introducing the Enigmatic @thearvindswami as "Raju aka Raazu" #Custody - A @vp_offl HUNT #CustodyOnMay12 @chay_akkineni @IamKrithiShetty @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar @SS_Screens #Priyamani #SampathRaj @srkathiir".

Arvind Swami looked different from his earlier screen presence in this poster and is essaying the role of antagonist 'Raju' in this action thriller. He sported in a colourful shirt and is seen behind the bars holding a cigar!

Custody is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. Well, the movie also has Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami in prominent roles. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!