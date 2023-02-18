Chiranjeevi Applauds His Son Ram Charan Stating James Cameron’s Appreciation Is No Less Than Oscars

It is all known that Ram Charan and Junior NTR's RRR movie is receiving attention and applause from all over the world. The movie already bagged the prestigious Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and now it is listed in the Oscars 2023 nominations in the 'Original Song' category. Off late, even Hollywood's eminent director James Cameron also praised director SS Rajamouli and dropped his review on the movie. He also praised Ram Charan and his character Ramaraju in his recent interview. Charan's father Megastar Chiranjeevi shared this great news and is basking in the success of his son's achievement.

Chiranjeevi shared James Cameron's video on his Twitter page and stated that his acknowledgement is no less than the Oscars…

Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It's a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan As a father I feel proud of how far he's come. Ur compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours pic.twitter.com/jof3Q9j0pA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 17, 2023

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote,

In the video renowned filmmaker James Cameron is seen doling out, "And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie, was very challenging. And then you finally understand what's going on in his head, and it's heartbreaking. I just think it's a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn't really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I'd love to talk to him more."

James also said that he is from Canada and thus understands how Indian would feel after watching the movie… "With all of that, the history in it, the film must be powerful for the audiences," the Avatar director concluded. SS Rajamouli thanked Cameron for his lavish compliments for the RRR movie. He earlier said, "These words from you are more than an award for me."

RRR movie was produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and it had Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran a few others in prominent roles.

Chiru also extended Maha Shivaratri wishes to all his fans through Twitter page…

Happy #MahaShivaratri !! May the Divine & Eternal Glory of The Adi Yogi Lord Shiva grant peace,prosperity and harmony to all! అందరికీ మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! pic.twitter.com/15igL3Fu7B — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Along with sharing Lord Shiva's image, he also wrote,

He even shared the Maha Shivaratri special poster of his daughter Sushmita Konidela's production venture 'Sridevi Shoban Babu' and wished her all the best…

He wrote, "Wishing Team #SrideviShobanbabu & Team @GoldBoxEnt All The Very Best!!!"

Happy Maha Shivaratri…