Naga Chaitanya Visited 'National War Memorial' Along With Laal Singh Chaddha Team

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya is part of Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha movie. He is essaying the role of a soldier 'Balaraju Bodi' in this film and will be seen along with Aamir Khan in the war field. Off late, he visited 'National War Memorial' along with the Laal Singh Chaddha team and dropped some pics on his Twitter page…

A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with team #laalsinghchadda . Such a lovely experience pic.twitter.com/p2NE5BrD1d — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 9, 2022

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "A morning well spent at the National war memorial New Delhi with team #laalsinghchadda . Such a lovely experience".

Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and are seen greeting the army officers at the National War Memorial in the pics…

Laal Singh Chaddha is a complete comedy-drama which is directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which is made basing Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. Tollywood's ace actor Naga Chaitanya is essaying the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in this movie and will be seen as 'Bubba'. Coming to Mona Singh, she will be seen as Aamir Khan's mother.

Laal Singh Chaddha movie will revolve around the lead actor Aamir Khan who is great at understanding human emotions in this movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11th August, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!