Which hero will remake this Tamil movie in Telugu?

These days, the commercial potboilers are not working well and the audiences are looking for new-age concepts. If a movie excites them with a new concept, they are queuing up to watch that film. One such film that released in Tamil sometime back is Comali. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, this film features Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal as the leads.

The film deals with the story of a man who comes out of a coma after 16 years. He goes into a coma when he was a school going teenager and wakes up in an utter shock after 16 years to see himself as a middle-aged man. The film runs in a comical way showcasing how this man is fitted to the evolution of the current society.

The film is a perfect remake material due to its plotline. We don't know whether it will be dubbed into Telugu but it will be a good idea to remake it with a big hero rather than dubbing it.