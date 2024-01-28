10th Global Konkan Festival to unveil vision for sustainable development

The 10th Global Konkan Festival, dedicated to promoting the natural beauty, tourism places, industry, folk art, and culture of Konkan, is set to take place from January 25th to 30th, 2024, at Sant Savalaram Mhatre Maharaj Sports Complex in Dombivli East, Thane district. Organized by the KASHISH Arts Foundation, this mega event aims to contribute to the development of the Konkan region.

Konkan, a significant part of the growing metropolis of Mumbai, plays a pivotal role in India’s economy. The festival will focus on the three major industries driving Konkan’s development: agriculture, tourism, and fisheries. Approximately 60% to 70% of the youth in Konkan find employment opportunities in these sectors. To further benefit the people and industries of the region, the festival will host a series of panel discussions and seminars under the title “Kokan Vikas Conference.”

The conferences will cover essential topics such as tourism, fisheries, sustainable agriculture and horticulture, infrastructure and industry, co-operatives, and community projects in Konkan development. These discussions aim to create a roadmap and action plan for the sustainable development of Konkan. The resulting Konkan Vision Document will be prepared collaboratively with farmers, entrepreneurs, and experts actively working in the region and presented to the government.

In addition to the conferences, the Global Konkan Festival will feature a grand exhibition with nearly 300 stalls and over 1,000 entrepreneurs from across Konkan. The festival organizers envision a future where the youth thrive locally, harnessing the potential of agriculture, fisheries, and tourism projects within the region instead of migrating to larger cities. As Konkan undergoes rapid changes due to the development of infrastructure projects like the Shivdi Nhava Sea Link, Panvel Airport, Alibag Virar Freeway, and others, the conferences will discuss the future landscape. The festival aims to gather information from major departments, including MMRDA, CIDCO, MSRDC, Maharashtra Maritime Board, JNPT, and the Water Resources Department, about the upcoming transformations in Konkan.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, the 10th Global Konkan Festival will kickstart a constructive campaign, collecting the basic issues of Konkan and presenting a definite plan to the government for consistent follow-up to address important regional concerns. Prasad Lad (MLA) and Zilla Pramukh Gopal Landge are the organizers of this significant event.