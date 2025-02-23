A Collection of Soul-Stirring Poems

‘Buddha on Planchette’ by Kallol Choudhury is a truly remarkable anthology of poetry, adorned with 42 deeply soul-stirring poems. The book beautifully demonstrates the power of poetry to capture the essence of human experience. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of poetry or a newcomer to the genre, this collection is likely to resonate deeply, leaving indelible imprints on the canvas of your mind long after you’ve finished reading it.

The author has garnered significant recognition, winning numerous prestigious awards, including the Invierno Revista Magazine Award 2023 from Argentina. As ‘thought’ is the true essence of any genre of literature, readers will be delighted to find that each poem is infused with profound reflections.

Choudhury’s poetry is enriched with picturesque elements, at times running free-spirited with an inherent musicality in its mesmerizing rhythmic patterns. It feels like a literary journey—almost a pilgrimage—that the poet has embarked upon, experienced, cherished, and transmuted into words.

The collection revolves around multiple poems on Buddha, the paragon of peace. It is the Buddha, the true savior, who reincarnates when the world is plagued by spite, malice, and ill-will. He is the supreme force under whose guidance one can find a safe haven.

The poet also brings Northeast India vibrantly to life through his verses. As readers leaf through the pages, they will encounter poetic pieces on Meghalaya, Dawki, and Pasighat—places that have undoubtedly cast a spell on him.

Choudhury’s tender heart is deeply bruised by man-made superstitions, as reflected in poems like Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse. In one instance, he writes:

“The stone figurine of Shri Ganesha takes milk with his proboscis,”

and in another,

“A woman lost her life / because of taking a bath in the / biting cold.”

The collection also includes spiritual and philosophical poems such as Confluence, Salvation, and Tranquility. In Tranquility, Choudhury reinforces his belief in the eternity of time, offering solace with the lines:

“What is death? / Oh! A long slumber.”

In White Pigeon, the poet reassures the reader, advising them not to be anxious or dejected:

“Let the vultures escape / from your obstructed path.”

His concern for environmental degradation is vividly portrayed in Kingfisher, where a despairing bird watches as a pond is leveled for construction. The poet laments:

“This way, all the ponds would be filled up / Without man thinking of water conservation / And we would be deprived of / seeing the Kingfisher catching fish.”

Similarly, in The Caged Bird, he mourns mankind’s tendency to incarcerate birds, reflecting on their selfish ways.

A mother’s concern for her child is sensitively captured in the lines:

“She sent me from home before the arrival of / The inauspicious moment, so that it might not bring / misfortune to her son.”

The poem Blockade exudes a sense of protest, reminiscent of Plato’s remark that poets have no place in an ideal state. Yet, Choudhury brings reality into his poetry. In one striking depiction, he narrates the transformation of a hardcore insurgent who, while in the Guwahati jail, reads Byron and later becomes an eminent writer. The anthology also includes eco-poetic verses on the Amazon Rainforest, where the degradation of nature deeply saddens the poet. Themes of angst, agony, and love for nature are unfolded with remarkable finesse.

In a nutshell, the poems in this anthology are well-woven, compact, and a class apart. As David Crystal once remarked, “Language is for the ears and not for the eyes.” Likewise, the language of this book has a melody of its own. Laced with literary jewels—metaphors, similes, and rich imagery—it is musical to the innermost ears of the reader. With artistically and aesthetically crafted phrases as hallmarks of his poetic style, Kallol Choudhury stands shoulder to shoulder with poets of exceptional charisma. A must-read for all poetry aficionados!