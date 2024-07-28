Abrar Qazi decorates his room reflecting the love and support of his fans

Abrar Qazi, who plays Rajvansh in the popular TV show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, has turned his makeup room into a cozy, positive space he fondly calls his “home away from home.” The actor has personalized the room with various mementoes, gifts, and decorations from his fans, making it a unique sanctuary amid his hectic shoot schedule.

Abrar has adorned the room with frames, small gifts, slam books, and wall hangings, each item reflecting the love and support of his fans. He has also created a charming corner with a table and chair that exudes aesthetic cafe vibes, where he enjoys meals and sketches during his downtime.

Speaking about his transformed space, Abrar shared, “My makeup room on the set is the place where I get my ‘me’ time amid the hectic shoot schedule. Hence, it has to be the comfiest place for me. But mainly, it is decorated with the love that my fans often send me in the form of gifts like wall hangings, art pieces, and different photo frames. I cherish each and everything they do for me. Looking at them, I feel motivated to work harder and do justice to the character that I portray, only for all their love. My fans are one of my prized possessions, hence, their love is all over my makeup room.”

By creating a relaxing environment filled with fan love, Abrar ensures he stays in a positive mood throughout the day. The personalized space not only offers comfort but also serves as a constant reminder of the support and admiration he receives from his audience.

In the current storyline of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, Rajvansh and Poorvi (played by Rachi Sharma) are beginning to fall in love, adding an intriguing twist to the plot. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are eager to see how Monisha (Srishti Jain) will react and whether she will be able to win Rajvansh back.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has undergone several cast changes over the years. Originally starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, the show now features MugdhaChaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma, and Abrar Qazi in key roles. The series, inspired by Jane Austen’s novel ‘Sense and Sensibility’, continues to captivate audiences with its engaging plot and dynamic characters.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV and remains a staple in Indian television. Abrar Qazi, known for his roles in shows like ‘Gathbandhan’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, and the web series ‘The Family Man’, continues to win hearts with his portrayal of Rajvansh.

As Abrar balances his demanding work schedule with moments of tranquility in his customized makeup room, his dedication to his craft and appreciation for his fans shine through, making him a beloved figure both on and off the screen.