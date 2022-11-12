Acclaimed names to perform in week-long cultural fest in Bhopal

A week-long arts and literature festival -- 'Vishwarang' -- will be organised at the Rabindranath Tagore University here from November 14 to 20, which will be attended by acclaimed artistes and eminent personalities from across the globe. Participants from different parts of India and also from overseas will recite poetry, showcase their arts and music, culture and literature to a global audience, said Santosh Choubey, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University. The festival will begin with an artistes' yatra for world peace and harmony, followed by a painting exhibition. There will be art exhibitions, film screenings and discussion sessions on tribal and folk culture. The inauguration ceremony will be graced by performances of acclaimed singers such as Papon, Shilpa Rao, Maithili Thakur and Kaushiki Chakraborty.

The programmes also include world poetry and Indian poetry seminars. There will be presentation of Rabindra Sangeet by Shubbrata Sen, and Vrindgaan by Sur Parag, Jabalpur. "The artistry and beauty of Indian languages and cultures resonate all over the world. This year, we will focus on the revival of new-generation cultural trends and creativity," Choubey said.

He added that the festival is being organised with an aim to bring more people together, with the ambition to increase and grow cultural awareness and spread the legacy of the rich heritage of India and celebrate it across the world.

He added that the fourth edition of the festival will begin with the 'Aarambh' ceremony on November 11, while the main programmes will begin from November 14.