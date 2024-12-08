Actor R Madhavan promotes children’s fitness at Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024

R Madhavan, acclaimed actor and President of FTII, Pune, graced the Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024 on Sunday, an event dedicated to fostering physical fitness among children. The Juniorthon, held at the Gallant Sports Arena in JVPD, Juhu, was hosted by the Bawa Group of Hotels and kicked off, offering a lively celebration of health and wellness for kids under 15.

The event blended fitness with fun, providing children and their families a platform to embrace an active lifestyle. Madhavan expressed his delight at being part of the initiative, noting the importance of encouraging children to engage in outdoor activities. Speaking about it, he said, “I am very glad to be here this Sunday morning. December is children’s month, and Bawa’s are doing fab with pulling children out of their homes and physically involving them in sports and athletics. Good luck to today’s winners, and indulge in outdoor sports more.”

The Bawa Group emphasized the larger mission behind the Juniorthon. “This is not just a race—it’s a movement. Our aim is to inspire children to build healthier habits and experience the joy of fitness. A healthier foundation today creates better citizens for tomorrow. A healthier nation is indeed a happier nation,” they said in a statement.

The event attracted an impressive lineup of Bollywood celebrities and community leaders, including Shri Gurinder Singh Bawa, Chairman and Founder of Bawa Group of Companies, MLA Ameet Bhaskar Satam, and actor Renu Hansraj. Together, they motivated young participants to stay active and prioritize health.

Families enjoyed a vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere featuring a series of races, engaging activities, and entertainment. The Juniorthon aimed to encourage children to disconnect from digital screens and rediscover the joy of physical activity.

On the work front, R Madhavan has a busy schedule ahead. He is set to appear in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Aap Jaisa Koi alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Additionally, he will star in the Tamil film Adhirshtasaali, directed by Mithran R. Jawahar. The film has already generated buzz with Madhavan’s intriguing dual avatars revealed by the makers.

The Bawa Juhu Juniorthon 2024 stood out as a meaningful step towards nurturing a healthier, happier generation, with Madhavan leading the charge as a passionate advocate for children’s fitness.