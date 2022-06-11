At British Council’s India/UK Together Season of Culture

Commemorating India's 75th anniversary, The British Council, officially launched The Season of Culture from the iconic British Council building – a vibrant cultural epicentre in the heart of the national capital.



Jan Thomson, Deputy High Commissioner to India and Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council suport this celebration of the UK-India relationship, via the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council, said, "India/UK Together, a Season of Culture marks the deep connections between our nations and the 75th anniversary of India. The creative collaborations of emerging Indian and UK artists and arts organisations will juxtapose art with social dialogue, exploring shared global challenges such as environmental sustainability, inclusion, gender equality and accessibility, and empowering young leaders of the future through the arts. People in both countries will have the chance to experience innovative and exciting creative work from some of the most promising UK and Indian artists pushing the envelope of creativity and the infusion of creative tech."

Speaking on the association Amish Tripathi, Minister (Culture), Indian High Commission, UK & Director, Nehru Centre, London, said, "With a burgeoning economic relationship, closely aligned governments, and a living bridge in terms of the Indian diaspora in the UK, the sky is the limit for the partnership between India and the UK. My compliments to the British Council for driving the India/ UK Together Season of Culture. The Nehru Centre London, under the leadership of ICCR & the High Commission of India to the UK, is very proud to partner in this very important initiative."

Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, A. R. Rahman, who has won global awards and the hearts of millions of fans across the world for his compositions, has been announced as the India/UK Together Season of Culture ambassador.

"We are excited to have the globally acclaimed A R Rahman as our Season Ambassador. He has been a significant adviser to the Season of Culture and his work and professional journey truly embody what the Season of Culture stands for – working together, and artistic output that captures the imagination of the world," added Barbara Wickham.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman said, "I am honoured to be the Ambassador for British Council's India/UK Together, a Season of Culture, and to celebrate the strong friendship between our two countries. Today, creative expression and exchange can nurture young talent and create a global stage for fair and equitable access to arts. As an artist, it is a pleasure to be part of an innovative cultural programme which supports creative excellence and artistic appreciation; and brings diverse audiences together."

The Season of Culture aims to expand on the work of the British Council in India and strengthen India-UK collaboration in the arts, English, and education. It will facilitate collaborations between emerging artists and arts organisations from both countries, thereby serving as a platform for greater artistic exchange, global opportunities, and exposure. Collaborations across art forms will foster creative expression during the Season, which will be distinguished by the use of digital innovation in the arts. In addition to enthralling audiences through art, the thought-provoking collaborations will incorporate inclusion and diversity principles.

Over 1,400 artists will showcase their collaborations to millions of audiences across India, Britain, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, through a wide array or arts such as theatre, dance, visual arts, literature, music, architecture, design, fashion, tech-art, and new media art.

Culture is a strong unifying theme and a key pillar of the India-UK bilateral relationship, underlined in the recently signed 'UK-India Roadmap 2030' to elevate bilateral ties and enhance collaboration to support the development of the creative economies of both nations.

Talking about the funding, Rounak Maiti, Creative Director, boxout.fm, said, "boxout.fm is thrilled to receive a second round of funding from the British Council for Connections Through Culture, and further, develop its Delhi To Derry project. This project is a real step towards building meaningful collaboration with Northern Ireland, connecting musical ecosystems in India and the UK, and exploring collaborative artistic practice and production to further cement these ties."

Speaking about Govandi Arts Festival, Sandhya Naidu, Founder and Managing Director, Community Design Agency said, "Govandi Arts Festival is an incredible opportunity for the communities living in Govandi to define and claim an identity which is rooted in their vibrant culture. We are also thrilled to partner with artists and practitioners from Streets Reimagined and Lamplighters in the UK, who will be bringing their insights and experience to the community to manifest this festival."