BBC show ‘Grand Indian Hotel’ to showcase traditions of Indian hospitality

BBC Studios is set to debut a captivating new series titled ‘Grand Indian Hotel’ on its streaming service, BBC Player, available through Prime Video Channels. This three-part documentary offers an unprecedented glimpse into the traditions of Indian hospitality, spotlighting the renowned Oberoi Hotels & Resorts.

The series promises an intimate exploration of the Oberoi group’s 90-year legacy, renowned for its unwavering commitment to “guest obsession” and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. Viewers will be treated to behind-the-scenes access at iconic properties like The Oberoi Rajvilas, The Oberoi Udaivilas, and The Oberoi, New Delhi. Additionally, the show will feature the launch of a new dining concept by acclaimed Chef Vineet Bhatia.

Stanley Fernandes, Vice President of Distribution for South Asia at BBC Studios, expressed enthusiasm about the series, stating, “‘Grand Indian Hotel’ is a first-hand account depicting India’s vibrant culture of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ through the lens of legendary Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, and reflects the great storytelling that is synonymous with BBC Studios.”

Developed by Voltage and distributed by BBC Studios, ‘Grand Indian Hotel’ is scheduled to premiere exclusively on BBC Player via Prime Video Channels on June 14. This collaboration underscores BBC’s commitment to showcasing compelling narratives that celebrate cultural richness and exceptional hospitality.

BBC Player, known for its diverse content lineup accessible across various devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and smart TVs, continues to expand its offerings with unique and insightful programming like ‘Grand Indian Hotel’. The series promises to be a treat for viewers interested in exploring the intersection of luxury, tradition, and impeccable service that define the Oberoi experience.

As anticipation builds for its debut, ‘Grand Indian Hotel’ is poised to captivate audiences with its deep dive into the world of Indian hospitality, setting a high standard for documentary storytelling and cultural exploration on streaming platforms.