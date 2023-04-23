Beauty at its best

The book 'Many Worlds Many Visions' is an unique book , a different recipe as compared to other books authored by a technocrat. Author who is a technology leader made a perfect balance with different flavours of subjects be it mythology, philosophy, society and technology. This book is a piece of vision beyond imagination.



The book "Many Visions, Many Worlds" is an exploration of the deep interconnectedness of various dimensions of space and time. It touches upon ancient history, mythology, legends, current developments and futuristic technologies. It explores possibilities, but it stops short of prescriptive advice.

The author has travelled to ancient sites in Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan, Europe, US, besides India, to develop this conviction and bring her own visions in light. The conclusions and recommendations are worth looking for to understand the human civilizations. The author has captured most of the pictures from ancient sites and shares the thoughts on those pictures to explain the relevance.

This book explains how mythological beliefs are linked with technical advancements and mentions various events of Hindu epics which force users to think that the civilization was not untouched of technology. It detailed out the comparison of future technology solutions with mythology and ancient period technical capabilities and inspirations to develop a different world. The book explains how the technical needs cannot be developed in isolation.

Author also believes in afterlife, Karma and existence of parallel worlds and mentions her own encounters with such incidents. The importance of afterlife and how the society was managed in ancient civilizations with respect to medical and education and other areas are well explained with evidences.

This book emphasises on need of Gen Z , because they are going to be the major stakeholder in any technological advancement use cases. Here author focuses how the society is changing and need of people are dynamically varying with the digital era. The understanding of human behaviour is most important in driving the solution. The way we all are living a hybrid life real and virtual at the same time, this is going to impact the psychology of humans and that need to be taken care of.

One of the most interesting aspects of the book is how the author explores how the Metaverse can fulfil the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in the coming decades. The author argues that the Metaverse can bring people from different cultures, religions, and backgrounds together, promoting a sense of unity and brotherhood.

The book also provides insights into how the Metaverse is going to change the life of the common man, the corporate world, the economy, and talent. The author argues that the Metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the way we work, learn, and entertain ourselves.

Overall, "Many Visions Many Worlds" is an insightful and thought-provoking book that provides a fascinating glimpse into the future of technology and its potential impact on our lives. I would highly recommend it to anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of the Metaverse.

"Many Visions Many Worlds" by Shweta Mehandra is a thought-provoking book that explores the concept of Metaverse and its potential impact on our lives. The author presents a compelling argument that through the Metaverse, we can create our own worlds that we imagine, and superficial concepts in mythology are becoming true nowadays through the latest technology. The audience of this book are all the people of any age group who are technology users , they act as participant in developing the virtual future society.

