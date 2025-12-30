Cambodia enforces ban on drone flights, particularly along border provinces with Thailand

Phnom Penh: Cambodia enforced a ban on flying drones without permission, particularly along its border provinces with Thailand.

In a directive, the Ministry of National Defence said it "absolutely prohibits the use of all types of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) without permission in capitals and provinces, especially the border provinces of Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Preah Vihear, and Pailin."

The move is aimed at ensuring security, safety and public order for citizens and soldiers during this difficult time, the directive said.

"Anyone who violates or uses an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) without permission from the Ministry of National Defence will be punished according to the law," the directive said.

It also authorised military units to use the anti-drone system in case of need. Cambodia has banned flying drones in all border provinces with Thailand since early August after the first round of border clashes with Thailand in late July, according to Cambodian media reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

The enforcement came after Thailand claimed on Monday afternoon that it "detected more than 250 UAVs flying from Cambodia and violating Thailand's sovereign territory."

Cambodia refuted the accusations, saying that "no such drone launches have occurred."

"The Ministry of National Defense and provincial administrations -- particularly those along the border -- have issued strict instructions to prohibit the launch of all types of UAVs. We confirm that no such drone launches have occurred," Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defence of Cambodia, said in a press release.

The Cambodian government and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces reaffirm their firm and sincere commitment to the steadfast implementation of the Joint Statement of the 3rd Special Meeting of General Border Committee between Cambodia and Thailand dated December 27, 2025, and the Joint Declaration on the Peace Agreement between Cambodia and Thailand signed on October 26, 2025 and other related agreements, she said.

She added that these efforts are dedicated to ensuring a speedy recovery and a return to normalcy, peace, stability and security for the people living along the border areas of both countries.

Cambodia and Thailand signed a joint statement on December 27, agreeing to an immediate ceasefire after three weeks of armed conflict.