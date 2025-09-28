Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, you will be full of energy and great ideas. It is time to speed up work, and your hard work will pay off. You may get a chance to work on a new project, and your leadership skills will inspire others. Wise decisions need to be made, especially in financial matters. By keeping a check on expenses, you can move towards your long-term goals. People around you will be able to understand your ideas, which will increase dedication and cooperation.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will bring some important opportunities. Your sensitivity and insight will prove to be the biggest helpers at this time. Relationships with your family members will improve, and you will get a chance to spend some quality time with your loved ones. On the professional front, you need to focus on new projects this week. Some new ideas may come to you, which will take your career in a positive direction.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a positive and inspiring time. This is the right time for you to self-realise and understand the depth of your relationships. Keep balance and justice in all the decisions you are going to take. This week will open up new possibilities in your personal and professional life. If you are considering a new project or partnership, this is the right time for you to go ahead. Your social circle will also grow, which can lead to new friends and associates.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, a positive energy flow is being seen. The results of your hard work and dedication will start coming to you this week. Opportunities for progress at work will not only boost your confidence, but will also make you appreciated among your colleagues. Time spent with family and friends will improve mutual relationships. This week is good for you, especially for strengthening the relationships that support you. Take care of small joys and share them with your loved ones.

Leo

Ganesha says this week, the door to new possibilities can open. You will try to balance your personal and professional life. It will be important to communicate with colleagues at the workplace. Your confidence will help you start new projects. Try to maintain stability in financial matters. Avoid spending without thinking, as it may put you in trouble in the future. Spending time with family members and accepting their suggestions will strengthen your relationships.

Virgo

Ganesha says this time of the week, the door to new opportunities seems to be opening for you. This week will inspire you to reach the highest level in your career. Your balanced approach and dedication will make you see positive changes at the workplace. In personal life, self-confidence will increase, which will help in improving relationships. Try to spend time with your loved ones, as it will make the relationship stronger. In terms of health, energy levels are likely to remain high.

Libra

Ganesha says many new opportunities may open up for you this week. Deep thinking and a sense of freedom inside you may attract you to new ideas. At work, you will get the fruits of your hard work soon, so stay focused and believe in your abilities. In personal relationships, emotions will deepen. You need to spend quality time with your loved ones. Some old issues may also get resolved, which will give you mental peace. In terms of health, take care of your mental and physical health.

Scorpio

Ganesha says many positive changes are likely to come this week. There will be clarity in your thoughts and resolutions, which will help you move towards your goals. Spending time with family members will strengthen your emotional state, and you will understand them even better. During this time, sharing ideas with close friends will lighten your mind and provide new perspectives. Your social life is also likely to improve by participating in activities, where you can meet new people.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week, new possibilities and opportunities will open up for you. You will be more active in social life, which will give you a chance to develop new friends and relationships. Your cleverness and intelligence in conversation and communication will attract people. On the work front, you will get the opportunity to collaborate better with the team. Your thoughtfulness and ability to share new perspectives in group discussions will increase your recognition.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week marks a new beginning. Your systematic thinking and practical approach will help you move forward on projects that were stuck for a long time. In work life, try to establish better rapport with colleagues; this will increase the team’s efficiency. In your personal life, relationships will warm up. If you have put off discussing an important issue, now is the right time to share it with your partner. This conversation will make your relationship stronger.

Aquarius

Ganesha says, enjoy your journey with partners and goals. This week, new experiences will not only make you happy but also expand your perspective. Keep your mind open and welcome new opportunities. In terms of health, a little meditation and rest will be beneficial for you. It is important to maintain your mental and physical health. Create positivity by channelising your inner energy in the right direction. The importance of truth and honesty will increase in business and the workplace.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will bring many positive opportunities for you. You will get an opportunity to discover your hidden talents, which will help you grow in your professional life. Your colleagues will appreciate your ideas, so don’t hesitate to share your proposals. Your emotions will deepen, making you even more sensitive in your close relationships. Family relationships will strengthen, and you will get a chance to spend more time with your loved ones. At the end of this week, you will get mental peace, which will allow you to start new tasks with new energy.