Bejan Daruwalla's horoscope

Aries: Ganesha says, your week will be devoted to academic activities dear Aries. In terms of your professional prospects, you will have a clear picture of your vision and objective. This week, you will boldly make important changes in your life. Someone will try to modify your ideas for their gain due to Shani's negative effect, and you will be led by the small benefit you see. Make sure you're not being duped.Your partner and you are likely to travel a lot this week. People in long-distancerelationships will face minor setbacks as they will have a lot on their plate in terms of family obligations.

Taurus: This week, you're likely to discover a new and untapped reservoir of power within yourself. You'll realise that you don't need or expect any outside assistance in coping with the troubles you've been having. This week, you'll be concerned about the health of someone you care about. You may also feel a bit bewildered. This week, you'll have to juggle a lot of things at once, but don't worry, you'll be OK.You have been waiting fora long to have a meaningful conversation with someone in front of whom you can empty your heart.

Gemini: This week, you'll give someone important to you some sound advice, which will be gratefully received. This week, you're in a very compassionate and friendly disposition. The blessings of Lord Sun will relieve all your troubles this week. You won't be able to create new alliances this week, which will be necessary. Make certain that you don't take anything for granted., you are a very kind and sensitive person but ina few days you have turned into a cold-hearted and hard towards everything.

Cancer: A financial windfall might make you and your family members joyful. Your life will take a favorable turn this week. You'll be able to locate the type of property you're looking for. It's an excellent week to make some changes to the house. Someone will cast an evil eye on your children because of their colorful temperament, which will be observed by a negative individual. You must keep your kids away from social gatherings.

Leo: You will be able to take full use of all that is available to you. The judgments you made by believing your intuition will enhance your legal and economic lives. Possibilities will undoubtedly present themselves in the second half of the week.Your kind nature will win the heart of someone and this will become the first step towards your new relationship. This week, things will turn out very adventurous in terms of love. You will sink in very good health for sure.

Virgo: This week, your dilemma untangling skills will improve. A visit from close relatives or acquaintances will brighten your week. Your self-confidence will be increased, allowing you to take on new initiatives at work. This week, your tension may present itself in irritation, which may have an impact on your interactions with others.Your love life was a little bit messy fora long but your partner has been keeping you in their prayers. As a negative effect of Rahu will diminish from your Zodiac, your love life will take positive turns.

Libra: You will get the acknowledgments that were previously deferred this week. You'll be gifted with a burst of creative energy. This week, you will feel centered for the first time in a long time, so concentrate on key tasks. Even if you try to share positive in the first part of the week, many will not embrace guidance. Don't let this get the best of you. Also, the temporary joys you have this week will cost you a lot in the long run, so be cautious. This week, your relationship will suffer a little.

Scorpio: You'll be preoccupied with individual and career responsibilities. You'll get compliments on this as well. People will think of you as someone who can deal with a lot of pressure and stress. Your words and deeds will be out of sync, giving the impression that you are unable to be the man of your words. Make sure you're in charge of your words. You'll be able to ensure that your emotions are in order. This week, love will grow in your life as well. If your marriage has been in trouble, your partner will give it another opportunity this week. You'll be alright in terms of health.

Sagittarius: This week will be packed with fresh and interesting encounters for you. You'll discover things you've always wanted to know. This week, you'll consider shifting your job path, which will benefit you in the long term. This week, you will succumb to peer temptation, which will stymie your development. Even your closest friends should not have an undue impact on you. Venus will transition into a malevolent position in the latter half of the week, so you and your companion are likely to have a minor spat.

Capricorn: This week, your days will offer you rapid progress. You will be able to make significant advancements. The second half of the week will ensure that the promises individuals made to you are kept. You're probably going to make the error of jumping to conclusions based on erroneous assumptions. Make sure you don't do it during the week's second half. You're probably going to become involved with someone you have known fora long. you will create space for someone in their heart.

Aquarius: This week, you'll get a perfect 10 in your field of employment. This week, you'll need to be adaptable since you'll be dealing with diverse views. You'll be able to stick to the schedule you've set for this week. Being impulsive will have a detrimental impact on your life. In the first part of this week, don't react too hastily and let individuals learn their lessons the hard way. If you're married, you can find yourself in hot water if you're too impetuous with your partner. This week, your health will be OK; nevertheless, prevent traveling on Thursday and Friday.

Pisces: Greetings Pisces! You'll be in the inclination to reconcile old alliances this week, which will provide somewhat peace into your life. It's a lucky week for you to be receiving new assets. Above this week, you may find yourself squandering your valuable energies on less vital matters. Make sure you're just making reasonable judgments. This week, your connection will blossom. You will be able to rely on your spouse for assistance, and their encouragement will enable you to succeed. This week, your health will be OK. In the second half of the week, your children may need to be extra cautious about their health.