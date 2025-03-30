Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week some positive changes are visible for you. Your energy and confidence are at a high level at this time. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated at the workplace, which can give you new opportunities for progress in your career. Your activity will also increase in social life. There is a good opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Their advice and support will help you make better decisions.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week, some important opportunities will come in front of you for Taurus. Your ideas and decision-making abilities will be particularly strong at this time, allowing you to move in the right direction to achieve your goals. Activities will also increase in your social life this week. Spending time with friends and family will prove beneficial for your mental health. In business, the hard work you have done will now start bearing fruit.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will be full of many new possibilities for Gemini natives. The brilliance of your intelligence and communication skills will give you important opportunities during this time. Social networks will strengthen, and friendships will move in a new direction, leaving behind the old things. This week, your hard work in the workplace is likely to yield good results. Maintain good relations with colleagues, as they can help you move forward.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week symbolizes mixed opportunities and learning experiences. This week you will get a chance to make some important decisions in your personal and professional life. Spending time with family will bring peace of mind. This week your emotions will be deep, so talk openly with your loved ones. The exchange of emotions will strengthen your relationship. Think of new ideas to bring innovation to the workplace. Collaborating with colleagues will improve your work.

Leo

Ganesha says the time will be full of enthusiasm and energy for the Leo natives. You will experience positive changes in your life. Efficiency and creativity will increase, which will help you accomplish your objectives. This week, you will get a chance to spend a good time with family and friends. The support of your colleagues will help you reach new heights. Your ideas and perspectives can open the door to new opportunities. In terms of health, meditation and yoga will prove invaluable for you.

Virgo

Ganesha says in this weekly horoscope, there are many signs of positive energy for Virgo natives. This week you will be able to maintain a balance in your personal and professional life. Your analytical ability and power to concentrate will help you make important decisions. Enjoy every little moment with family and friends, it is very important for your peace of mind. This is a good time to focus on your health; you can improve your energy by including yoga or meditation in your routine.

Libra

Ganesha says this week, the time will be mixed for Libra natives. Your creativity and social skills will be the main attraction for you during this period. This will be a favorable time for collaboration and improving relationships at the workplace. Truth and clarity will be important in your conversations. A particular project needs attention, but make sure you move forward with a holistic approach. Your partners and friends will support you, so exchange ideas with them.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week is an important time for Scorpio natives. You need to focus on your inner feelings and desires. Some new opportunities may come in front of you, which you have to handle wisely. Spending time with friends and family will give you mental peace. This is the right time to bring novelty to positive relationships. Spend some quality time with your loved ones and listen to them. Establishing communication will make the relationship even stronger.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says Sagittarius, this week is full of enthusiasm and new possibilities for you. You will get some opportunities that will help you advance your career and personal growth. You can increase your learning ability and interest in research. Do not hesitate to express your thoughts clearly, as your words can have a deep impact on others. This is the time to increase your social circle and make new friendships. You will have to meet people who match your thinking and lifestyle.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is the time for you to remove negativity and increase positive energy. This week offers a good opportunity to strike a balance in your personal and professional life. Teammates and family members will support your ideas, making you feel motivated to move forward. At work, there can be significant progress towards completing an old project. Present your ideas clearly; your hard work will pay off. However, keep in mind that it is important to pay attention to your health as well.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week is going to open the door to new possibilities for you. You will be known for your creativity and innovation. This is the right time to share your ideas, as your words will have a powerful impact. Your social engagements will increase, leading to new connections. In terms of the economy, you can make some new plans. Calculate in which direction you have to move. If you are in a business, strengthen communication with colleagues.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will highlight your emotional depth. You will get an opportunity to focus on your inner world. This is the time to understand yourself and move towards your dreams. This week you also need to pay attention to your relationships. With the blessings of the gods, you will be able to establish positive communication with your loved ones, which will further strengthen your bonds. Your creativity and imagination will especially come to the fore at this time, which will also prove helpful in your professional life.