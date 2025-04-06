Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week your energy and enthusiasm will be extremely high. You will not only perform better in your work, but some new ideas of yours may also take shape. Your ability to communicate with others will increase, which will strengthen social and professional relationships. However, keep in mind that a little patience is also required. Sometimes, you may have to make some changes in your plans. Put your points clearly to avoid any kind of dispute.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week new possibilities are visible for the people of Taurus. Sweetness will increase in your close relationships, and you will spend special time with your family and friends. The exchange of ideas will strengthen your relationships. On the work front, you will soon see the fruits of your hard work and dedication. However, there may be some mental stress this week, but you will face it with your perseverance.

Gemini

Ganesha says gemini will experience a new vigor and energy this week. Your social relationships will strengthen, and you will be looking for new acquaintances. This week, your natural ability to talk and communicate will provide you with many opportunities. At work, your creativity and freshness of ideas will impress your colleagues. You may receive praise for a particular project or task. Express your plans clearly, this can open doors for you.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is a time of new beginnings for Cancer natives. You will be able to understand your emotional side and feel a special depth in your relationships with your family. This week, people around you will understand your feelings, which will make you feel more confident and secure. At work, your efforts will be well-recognised. You will take an interest in new projects and experience positive energy in working with colleagues.

Leo

Ganesha says this week there will be a new wave of positivity and strength. You will be seen moving rapidly towards your goal. Your self-confidence will be high, allowing you to share your thoughts fearlessly. In business matters, your hard work and dedication will bear fruit. Focus on a project, as success is about to be delivered to your doorstep. Communicating with the bankrupt person will also be easy for you. In my personal life, try to spend time with family and friends.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week there will be an overall flow of positive energy for Virgo natives. This is the time to focus on your work and your goal. Your determination and hard work will show results soon. In terms of health, it will be bad for you to include poor fitness in your unique. Practicing yoga or meditation gives mental peace. In business life, focus on maintaining good relations with colleagues. The solution for the semester will be possible with the help of your colleagues.

Libra

Ganesha says this week’s prediction for Libra may open the doors of new ownership for you. There will be novelty and depth in your relationship, which will make the bond of friendship and love even stronger. However, you will be expected to maintain your balance, as some challenges help you to clarify your thoughts. You may get an appointment with higher authorities based on your hard work and style of work, documents.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, conditions are going to be very encouraging for Scorpio natives. There is a possibility of progress in your history, which leads to relics and remnants. In the field of work, you will make your ideas impressive by presenting them in an impressive manner, which will have a positive impact on your colleagues and fans. In your personal life, your relationship will deepen. Nakshatra-bandhs will be strong with those who are close.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week your energy and positivity will be at their peak. You will feel that the environment around you is boosting your enthusiasm. Your ideas

and dreams will get support at the workplace, which will inspire you to start new projects. Openness and honesty will be important for you in personal relationships. There is a possibility of developing a deep bond with someone special. Maintain honest communication with your partner so that mutual understanding and love can be promoted.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week will bring many new opportunities for you. Your efforts will be appreciated in work life, and you may be entrusted with some important responsibilities. Focus on partnerships and collaboration; your colleagues will understand and support you. Your personal life will also be refreshed. Spending time with family will give you mental peace. Try to resolve any old differences, which can improve relationships. In terms of health, focus on regular exercise and a balanced diet.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week’s prediction for Aquarius is going to fill you with new energy and inspiration. There will be innovation in your thoughts and approach, which will enable you to move more strongly towards your life goals. Your social activities will increase this week. There will be many good opportunities to spend time with friends and family. This is an ideal time to share your thoughts and ideas, which will strengthen your relationships. Some important changes can also be seen in the field of careers.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week is going to be very favorable for Pisces natives. Your sensitivity and empathy will become your biggest strength during this time. You will get the opportunity to understand the feelings of people around you and help them. This week is likely to bring positive changes in your personal and professional life. If you are working on a new project, this is the time for it to succeed. Your ideas will be appreciated, and your contribution to the team will prove to be important.