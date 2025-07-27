Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, positive changes can be seen in various aspects. Many areas of life will work according to you, which will keep you full of confidence. This is the right time to work on new plans and projects in the workplace. There will be novelty and energy in your ideas, which will make you successful in sharing your ideas. Your role will be especially important in an important meeting or project. In personal life, you will experience depth in relationships.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week is full of positive signs. The possibility of new opportunities in the job or professional life seems to emerge with progress. The fruits of your hard work are going to be received now, so be patient and keep moving forward. There will be warmth in personal relationships. Spending time with family will bring peace to your mind. Openness and honest communication in love relationships will also make your relationships stronger.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a time of balance and dedication. You will feel positive changes in your relationships and professional life. This is the time for you to build cooperation and harmony. With the help of family, you can start a new project, which will lead you to success. Your creativity will also be at its peak this week. This is the right time to adopt new ideas and implement them. Friends and colleagues will support you in your efforts, so do not hesitate to seek their help.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, many new possibilities are going to open up for you. In the workplace, you will bring zeal and enthusiasm to your efforts. Your confidence will increase, which will give you a chance to move forward in new projects. Cooperation in the team will increase, and your ideas will be appreciated. In personal life, this is the time to spend with your loved ones. Mutual understanding and sweetness in relationships will increase. There may also be an opportunity to resolve an old dispute, which will give you mental peace.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will bring a new enthusiasm for you. You will feel full of energy, and this positivity will be visible in your work and relationships. Spending time with family members will bring peace to your mind. It is important to be cautious in financial matters this week. Some unexpected expenses may come up, which you will have to face with patience and discretion. Think well before investing. Your efforts will beappreciated at work, but do not overdo it in keeping expectations of others.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is an important time to boost your confidence. You will feel positive energy around you, which will help you overcome negativity in your personal and professional life. At work, you will be inspired to take on new projects. Your ideas and perspectives will impress others, giving you an important place in the team. Social contacts will increase, and you may meet new colleagues. In personal relationships, communication with your partner or close friends will increase.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is going to bring new energy for you. You may face some important opportunities in your work life. You may get signs of advancement as a result of your hard work and dedication. Positive changes will also be seen in personal relationships. This week, you will spend more time with your loved ones, which will strengthen the relationship. This is the right time to resolve old differences. Your insight will be especially sharp this week, which will enable you to make the right decisions.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week, you will experience positive changes in your life. Your confidence will increase, and you will move towards new possibilities. You will experience a cooperative atmosphere in the workplace, which will speed up your work. Personal relationships will also progress; increase communication with your loved ones, and pay attention to each other’s thoughts. Taking care of health is important this week. Focus on proper diet and exercise, so that you can stay healthy both mentally and physically.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week promises to make you feel full of new energy and possibilities. You will be able to express your thoughts with clarity, which can bring positive changes in your social life. This week, there is a possibility of increasing intimacy in your close relationships. Spending time with family or meeting with friends will give you happiness and satisfaction. A new friendship can also be formed, which will give you emotional support.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week is a time of clarity of thoughts and personal growth for you. You will show more efficiency and management ability in your daily tasks. Relationships with colleagues at the office will be strong, which will enable you to make good progress on your projects. In personal life, it is important to spend time with your close friends and family. Small things will strengthen your relationships. You should keep your perspective open and try to listen to others.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will bring new possibilities and experiences for you. This is the time to self-analyse and focus on your ambitions. You will have a new enthusiasm and energy, which will help you move faster towards your goals. In business, you may get an opportunity to work on a new project. This is the right time to reveal your creativity. While working with the team, make sure that you value everyone’s ideas and increase cooperation.

Pisces

Ganesha says this time of the week is going to be very important. You will focus on your emotional and spiritual side. Some old problems may reappear at the beginning of the week, but there is no need to worry. You will find the right solution to these challenges using your sensitive nature. In the mid-week, there will be warmth in your close relationships. This is a good opportunity to spend time with family and strengthen mutual relations.