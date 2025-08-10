Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week, many new possibilities are going to open up for you. Your hard work will be appreciated at the workplace, which will increase your confidence. An important project or responsibility may come to you, which you will carry out with full readiness. In personal life, you will get an opportunity to spend time with your loved ones. You can plan a trip with family, which will make your relationships stronger. It is important to be cautious in matters of health.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week indicates prosperity and cooperation. Time spent with family will strengthen your emotional state. This week, you will get support from your loved ones, especially when you are facing a challenge. In professional life, a new opportunity may knock at your door. This is the time when you have to believe in your abilities and be ready to take risks. Think carefully before taking any important decision. Financially, it is important to remain restrained.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week is a time of prosperity and balance for you. Mutual understanding and cooperation will increase in personal relationships. You will enjoy spending time with your friends and family, which will be very beneficial for your mental health. Success is likely in the workplace, but you will have to try to express your ideas clearly. This is an auspicious time to start a new project, so do not hesitate to share your ideas.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week, new challenges and opportunities will come your way. This is the time to rediscover yourself and focus on your goals. Although there may be challenges, you have the strength to overcome them. Do not be afraid to seek help from your supporters and colleagues. Your hard work and dedication are likely to be appreciated this week. In work life, an important project is likely to be completed, which can bring positive changes in your career.

Leo

Ganesha says this week is a symbol of facilities and stability. Positive energy will flow around your home and workplace, which will make your thoughts clear and increase cooperation in partnerships. In the business sector, your efforts are likely to get proper results. Try to improve communication with colleagues. This week will help in making decisions, but do not rush. Be patient and make decisions after gathering complete information.

Virgo

Your confidence will increase this week, which will make you feel motivated to achieve your goals. Your hard work and dedication will be appreciated at the workplace, which may give you a chance to handle some important projects. Positive changes will also be seen in personal relationships. Spending time with family and meeting friends will keep your morale high. However, you must maintain balance with everyone and express your feelings. In terms of health, you will need to take some rest this week.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is a time of new energy and change. You will be able to express your thoughts and feelings with clarity. Your insight will help you make the right decisions. Family relationships will strengthen this week, and you will be inspired to spend quality time with your loved ones. This is the right time to resolve issues that you have been ignoring for quite some time. In the work field, your efforts are likely to bear fruit. If you are working on a new project, the signs of its success are clear.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week will be full of new possibilities and opportunities. Your social network will also grow, which may bring you new friends and associates. You will get a good opportunity to share your ideas and showcase your creativity. By participating in various projects, you will gain new experiences, which will prove to be especially beneficial for you. Your plans and people’s response to them will be positive. This week, your mental energy will also be energetic, so do not forget to do meditation and yoga.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be filled with lots of new experiences and opportunities. Your curiosity and creativity will make this time extremely exciting. New possibilities may knock at your door in professional life this week. Your communication abilities will help you build strong relationships with colleagues and superiors. Make sure you express your thoughts clearly, as your intelligence and thoughtfulness can make an impact on others.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week will be special. Your hard work and dedication will bear fruit, which will bring you success in your work. Whether it is personal life or professional, focus on communication skills, as it will open many doors for you. In the first half of the week, you will enjoy spending time with your friends and family. Conversations with them will refresh you mentally. You may get a chance to bring newness to an old relationship. In the middle of the week, you may face some challenges, but your analytical thinking will guide you in the right direction.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week will be full of positive energy and new opportunities. You will feel clarity in your thoughts and resolutions, which will help you move towards your goals. Professionally, you will be appreciated for your efforts, and your partners will be interested in your ideas. This is the best time to share your ideas and collaborate with the team. You may also get a chance to work on an important project.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will bring new energy. You will feel more connected to your inner feelings, which will bring you newness in thoughts and creativity. This is the time to be introspective and listen to your inner voice. New opportunities may arise in matters related to business or a job. This is the right time to expand your plans. Maintain communication with your colleagues and loved ones, as sharing your thoughts will strengthen relationships.