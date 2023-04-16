Beyond any price

India has rejoiced in many victories won on the backs of fallen soldiers. You don't have to be a soldier to know of the sacrifices made on India's behalf, for we have all seen the cries of a wife, mother, and father who stand next to the mortal remains of a Shaheed. When looking at our flag, we must not forget the brave men and women who sacrificed for it to be there. This is the Cost Of War, the price we pay for each victory. An unfathomable price that is borne by the families of fallen soldiers forever.



This sentiment echoes in the debut non-fiction by Simran Randhawa, titled "Cost Of War", this biographical book takes the readers through a journey of love, pain, and loss and teaches us the true meaning of bravery and valour. This book is the true account of the family of fallen soldiers and the aftermath of that loss because the war does not just end with a series of fallen soldiers. A war for these families continues forever as they grapple with new realities.

Griffin Publication has published it, and it is a beautiful and heart-wrenching blend of simple but poetic text and photos that paints the readers in the lives of a soldier and his family. Read

ing it truly feels like having a conversation with an old friend. It is a book about selfless bravery, grit, and valour. It is the story of Maj SJS Randhawa, KC (posthumous), who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and received the second highest peacetime gallantry award (Kirti Chakra) for his courage and sacrifice.

This book is the story of his wife, whose life was torn apart by one bullet. It is about her transformation from a happy wife to a widow and then to a worrier. She became the First War Widow ever to join the Indian Army and is fondly known as Lt Col RJ Randhawa. Called Romi by her loved one, she inspired folds Veer Nari's in her wake.

With the help of General Ved Prakash Malik, PVSM, AVSM, and Dr Ranjana Malik, former President AWWA, Romi paved a path where there was none. Cost Of War is the story of a daughter who forever lost her father and a part of herself! This book is the truth of a child who struggles to maintain a tenuous grasp of a world sundered by war. It is a one-of-a-kind book where Simran deals with the turmoil of a fatherless existence and takes a bold stance when she says, "Sometimes I wish I could have papa instead of a victory".

In this book, we as readers face the emotions of loss and despair fraught with peril and are made to question our understanding of war; as the author puts it, "Indian Army didn't lose a war, but we lost at every war."

Cost Of War is a book divided into two sections; the first section is the story of Lt Col RJ Randhawa. Here we journey with Romi as she marries the love of her life and starts a family, a section that feels like a love letter to the cosmos. We see this extraordinary woman lose everything with her husband's sacrifice and pave a path for Veer Nari by becoming the first to adorn the olive green.

The second section takes us through a gut-wrenching story of a daughter who lost her father and struggled all her life to come to terms with this reality. The author talks about the National War Memorial and its rows of empty stones, "waiting for soldiers to fall", and brings to light the sacrifices that go unnoticed. We only see the families of soldiers saluting the flag and fail to see the tear shed and the pain they endure.

The author urges everyone to live life to the fullest and remember the families of fallen soldiers every time we look at the flag and remember their sacrifices. This book is inspirational and written in a way that allows you to feel the author's emotions. So, if you read one book this year, let it be Cost Of War.

Cost of War is a must-read for every Indian; only then can we understand the sacrifices made for our safety. A sacrifice was made by the fallen soldiers and the families that are left behind. The cost of War is the price that the families pay with honour and tears every day.