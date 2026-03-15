Beyond the stadium

Travelling to California for the FIFA World Cup 2026? While the action unfolds at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the surrounding San Francisco Bay Area invites visitors to turn match days into memorable journeys. From world class wine country and gold rush history to towering redwoods, alpine lakes and one of the world’s most iconic national parks, these five easy road trips all within a few hours of San Jose promise to make your World Cup adventure unforgettable.

Surf and Hike the Redwoods in Santa Cruz

Less than an hour from San Jose, the beach town of Santa Cruz delivers two quintessential California experiences, surfing and redwood hiking. It’s where a Hawaiian prince showed locals how to surf in the late 1800s, and is still a prime surf spot. Watch experts shred the waves off the most famous local surfing spot, Steamer Lane, and check out the small Santa Cruz Surfing Museum, perched on the bluffs. For an added adrenaline rush, ride the Giant Dipper roller coaster and a 1911 carousel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Santa Cruz is also the home of the University of California, whose mascot is the bright yellow banana slug, giving the area a fun, funky, college-town vibe. For all hiking enthusiasts, hike redwood filled state parks such as Big Basin Redwoods, Henry Cowell Redwoods, or Forest of Nisene Marks. Ultimately, soak in the experience of a road trip by cruising a stretch of Highway 1 to explore the San Francisco Peninsula, home of scenic towns such as Half Moon Bay and Pacifica. Accommodations include beachfront stays at La Bahia Santa Cruz or the Dream Inn, and for dinner, ride the funicular at Shadowbrook in neighbouring Capitola.

Explore Wine Country: Sonoma County and Napa Valley

Within two to three hours north of San Jose lie the rolling vineyards of Napa Valley and Sonoma County, regions that helped put California wines on the global map in the 1970s and today it is a wonderland for wine lovers with hundreds of wineries that specialise in Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and many more varietals. Head north to Sonoma County to explore the towns of Petaluma, Sebastopol, Sonoma, and Healdsburg; continue northeast to reach beloved Napa Valley towns including Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, and Napa. Taste your way through Sonoma County wineries and Napa Valley wineries. One special stop is Castello d’Amaroso, a winery set in a medieval-style castle, complete with a moat and torture chamber. Also, take a unique wine tour through the area, like an excursion on the Napa Valley Wine Train. Families can visit the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, celebrating the beloved Peanuts creator, Snoopy. Wine country is equally renowned for its culinary excellence, featuring Michelin-starred restaurants such as The French Laundry and Single Thread, as well as luxury accommodation offerings such as The Madrona in Sonoma or Meadowood in Napa. Make sure to also check out the local events calendar, as June brings major gatherings like Country Summer and the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race.

Dive into History: Sacramento and Gold Country

About 120 miles northeast of San Jose, California’s capital, Sacramento, blends its rich history with a thriving modern food scene, earning its nickname as the Farm to Fork Capital of the world thanks to its mix of nearby farmland and a deep roster of culinary talent. The city is also known for its craft beer and coffee scenes.

Go back in time by exploring California’s past at the Capitol Museum or in Old Sacramento, which was a hub during the Gold Rush. Visit standout museums like the California State Railroad Museum, which showcases carefully restored engines, and the Crocker Art Museum, the oldest art museum west of the Mississippi. Dig into more Gold Rush History 45 miles northeast at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, the spot where the first flecks of gold were found in a river in 1848 or head about 90 miles southeast from Sacramento to walk through Columbia State Historic Park, a preserved Gold Rush town, complete with costumed locals. The best way to get around is to make your base near the Capitol building at hotels such as the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel or the Citizen Hotel, Autograph Collection, then make the most of Sacramento’s local dining scene. Also in June, Sacramento celebrates Pride Month, alongside many other California communities.

Witness the Majesty of Yosemite National Park

Drive East across the Central Valley to reach one of the world’s most awe-inspiring landscapes of Yosemite National Park, spanning nearly 1,200 square miles of granite cliffs, waterfalls and ancient sequoias. Adventure lovers can marvel at climber’s scaling the 3,523-foot El Capitan and book a climbing lesson in Curry Village or hike among 500 giant sequoias in Mariposa Grove, the oldest of Yosemite’s sequoia groves, or see more giant trees in Tuolumne Grove and Merced Grove. The two-hour Yosemite Valley Floor Tour, a narrated trip to see Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, and Bridalveil Fall, is also worth checking out. Extend your visit by staying in welcoming gateway towns such as Mariposa, Oakhurst, Groveland, Fish Camp, and Lee Vining.

Soak up the Water and Sun at Lake Tahoe

Drive 200 miles from San Jose to reach Lake Tahoe, North America’s largest and one of the most photogenic alpine lakes, spanning 72 miles around. Its topaz blue waters are famously clear, and the surrounding peaks and towns create a playground for hikers, mountain bikers, and paddlers. The 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail is a popular hiking route, while Emerald Bay State Park offers hiking opportunities in the Rubicon Trail and the Eagle Falls trail for panoramic lake views. Other outdoor activities include assisted climbing at the Tahoe Via Ferrata above Olympic Valley, kayaking on the lake, rafting down the Truckee River or just relaxing on the shore at Kings Beach State Recreation Area, Kiva Beach, or Emerald Bay Beach. Extend your time by booking a stay in South Lake Tahoe or in one of the towns around North Lake Tahoe, such as Tahoe City and Truckee. Staying over also gives you more time to taste your way through the local craft beer scene.