Biosphere reserves: Ancient insights and contemporary relevance

The timeless connection between India’s ancient environmental ethos and the contemporary relevance of biosphere reserves highlights their role in fostering sustainable living and ecological harmony

Nature has always been an integral part of Bharatiya lifestyle. Ancient texts, such as the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas, highlight a coexistence with the environment. The Rigveda emphasizes the sanctity of rivers, forests, and mountains, while the Atharvaveda implores humanity to treat Earth as a mother, nurturing it with care. The concept of modern biosphere reserves was mentioned in ancient practices of vana(forest) preservation and community-led resource management, underscoring the enduring wisdom of sustainable living.

Today, the biosphere reserves embody this ancient wisdom, standing as vital spaces for ecological preservation and sustainable development. These reserves are special regions of terrestrial, marine, or coastal ecosystems recognized under UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere (MAB) Programme. They aim to balance the conservation of biodiversity with the sustainable use of natural resources, ensuring better quality of life for communities dependent on them.

Importance of Staying Connected with Nature

Though urbanisation and industrialisation has distanced from our natural roots, it’s never been critical to reconnect with nature. Re-establishing this connection is not merely about aesthetics or nostalgia—it is fundamental to human well-being. Studies consistently highlight the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in natural environments, including reduced stress, improved immunity, and enhanced focus.

Preserving natural ecosystems, as seen in biosphere reserves, yields manifold advantages. These areas act as carbon sinks, mitigate climate change impacts, protect endangered species, and regulate water cycles. Furthermore, they sustain the livelihoods of indigenous populations by promoting eco-friendly practices and traditional knowledge. By valuing and protecting such regions, we not only conserve biodiversity but also secure a sustainable future for humanity.

Biosphere Reserves: A Global Perspective

The concept of biosphere reserves was introduced by UNESCO in 1973 under its flagship MAB Programme. These reserves serve as living laboratories for testing innovative approaches to sustainable development. Globally, there are 738 biosphere reserves in 134 countries, including 22 transboundary sites, forming the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR). These reserves operate on three interlinked zones:

1. Core Zone: Focused on strict protection and conservation of biodiversity.

2. Buffer Zone: Surrounds the core, allowing activities like research, education, and sustainable tourism.

3. Transition Zone: Fosters sustainable economic and human activities, integrating conservation with development.

Biosphere Reserves in India

The Indian MAB Programme, established in 1986, follows UNESCO guidelines and emphasizes the integration of scientific research and traditional knowledge. There are 18 designated biosphere reserves, covering an area of approximately 91,425 sq. km. Of these, 12 are part of UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

Overview of India’s UNESCO-designated biosphere reserves:

1. Nilgiri (2000): Located in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, it represents the Western Ghats’ unique biodiversity.

2. Nanda Devi (2004): Nestled in Uttarakhand, this reserve spans parts of the Western Himalayas.

3. Nokrek (2009): Found in Meghalaya, it preserves Eastern Himalayan ecosystems.

4. Gulf of Mannar (2001): Situated along Tamil Nadu’s coast, it is known for its marine biodiversity.

5. Sunderbans (2001): A part of West Bengal, this deltaic region is home to the iconic Bengal tiger.

6. Great Nicobar (2013): Located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it supports unique island ecosystems.

7. Simlipal (2009): Found in Odisha, this reserve safeguards the Deccan Peninsula’s biodiversity.

8. Pachmarhi (2009): Situated in Madhya Pradesh, it represents semi-arid ecosystems.

9. Khangchendzonga (2018): In Sikkim, this reserve includes parts of the majestic Kangchenjunga range.

10. Agasthyamalai (2016): Spanning Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it exemplifies the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

11. Achanakmar-Amarkantak (2012): Straddling Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it highlights the Maikala Hills.

12. Panna (2020): Located in Madhya Pradesh, it focuses on the conservation of forest and riverine ecosystems.

These reserves are not only crucial for conserving biodiversity but also for empowering local communities. The schemes like the Conservation of Natural Resources and Ecosystems (CNRE), provides financial assistance to states for activities that enhance livelihoods and reduce pressures on core zones.

Ancient Texts and Modern Context

The philosophy underlying biosphere reserves resonates deeply with ancient traditions. Sacred groves (devara kaadus in Karnataka, sarnas in Jharkhand) are one such example, where communities preserved forest patches as part of religious practices. Similarly, the Arthashastra by Chanakya outlines measures for forest management, wildlife protection, and sustainable resource utilization. These practices embody principles of what biosphere reserves aim to achieve today by balancing conservation with human well-being

The Way Forward

The role of biosphere reserves becomes increasingly pivotal as we advance in the Anthropocene epoch, characterized by significant human impact on Earth’s ecosystems. They offer a roadmap for sustainable development, integrating conservation with economic and social goals. However, achieving this balance requires collective effort of various stakeholders i.e. government, NGOs, scientists, and local communities must work together to safeguard these natural treasures.

The connection between ancient wisdom and modern conservation efforts exemplifies the relevance of staying attuned to nature. Biosphere reserves, as custodians of biodiversity and sustainable living, remind us of our shared responsibility to protect the planet. By preserving these regions, we honor our heritage and secure a harmonious future for generations to come.

(The writer is an Author & Creative Economy Expert)