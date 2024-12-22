BMS throws a spotlight on a record-breaking 2024

As 2024 draws to a close, BookMyShow reflects on a transformative year for Indian entertainment, celebrating a surge in cinematic experiences, live events, and the growing popularity of on-demand streaming. The year truly encapsulated India’s insatiable appetite for all things entertainment, blending nostalgia with innovation and global appeal.

Cinematic milestones

Leading the charge in cinema was Pushpa 2: The Rule, a cultural phenomenon that became the most-watched movie of the year, attracting a staggering 10.8 lakh solo viewers. November 1st, 2024, was a day to remember, as BookMyShow shattered records by selling 2.3 million tickets in just 24 hours. Re-releases like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu allowed fans to relive the magic of Bollywood classics, while global blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ignited screens with their high-octane action.

The passion of Indian cinephiles was palpable, with one record-breaking viewer watching an astonishing 221 films in a single year, underscoring the immense love for cinema.

Live entertainment surge

2024 marked a new era for live entertainment, with BookMyShow offering 30,687 live events across 319 cities, driving an 18% growth in the sector. Major global names like Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh, and Maroon 5 set new benchmarks for live performances in India. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour also became a highlight, drawing fans from 500 cities and 28 states.

Tier 2 cities saw an incredible 682% rise in live events, signaling the democratization of entertainment access, while music tourism surged, with over 4.77 lakh fans traveling across India to attend live performances.

A year of diverse storytelling

Beyond blockbuster hits, smaller films like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Merry Christmas showcased the growing preference for authentic and relatable narratives, proving that storytelling transcends budget. Immersive experiences like Nykaaland 2024 and Van Gogh 360 also captured the imagination of audiences, offering something for every taste.

Streaming goes strong

On the streaming front, BookMyShow Stream saw a massive 107,023 hours of content consumed, with the platform adding 446 new titles to its library. Global hits like Dune: Part Two shared space with regional gems like Dhoomam and Aazam, reinforcing how diverse storytelling continues to captivate Indian audiences.

Fans redefining experiences

The year also saw a shift in how fans engage with events, with 8,87,166 solo attendees highlighting the growing trend of independent participation. Fans like Gunjan from Mumbai, who attended 157 events, exemplified the changing landscape of live entertainment. Additionally, BookMyShow Live saw a 123% increase in fans opting for premium experiences, transforming live events into curated, luxury experiences with gourmet food, bespoke merchandise, and more.

A year to remember

Looking back, 2024 was more than just a year of record-breaking figures. It was a year where stories came alive, fans lived their dreams, and the entertainment industry broke boundaries. As BookMyShow prepares for 2025, one thing is clear—India’s entertainment journey is just getting started.