Book review: A blend of simplicity with exotic flavours

‘Servings: Simple yet Exotic’ by Roopali Mohanti is a remarkable cook book that effortlessly blends simplicity with exotic flavours. With a focus on easy-to-make recipes, this book offers a delightful collection of dishes that are accessible to home cooks of all skill levels. Whether you are a beginner cook or an experienced chef, this book is designed to satisfy your taste buds and broaden your culinary horizons.



One of the standout features of this cookbook is its emphasis on simplicity. The author understands the importance of creating dishes that are approachable and achievable for everyday cooking. The recipes are well-written, concise, and easy to follow, making it a breeze for beginners to navigate through the culinary process. The author provides clear instructions, accompanied by beautiful photographs, that guide you through the cooking process. Each recipe also includes a brief introduction, which gives background information on the dish and its cultural significance.

The book showcases a diverse range of cuisines, drawing inspiration from both Indian and international flavours. From traditional curries and biryanis from Delhi, Odisha, North – east, Hyderabad and Konkan region Mediterranean mezze platters and Asian stir-fries, the author takes you on a flavourful journey around the world. The author has managed to capture the essence of each cuisine, ensuring the dishes are authentic and true to their origins. Each recipe is thoughtfully curated and offers a unique blend of spices, herbs, and ingredients that create a harmonious balance of flavours.

What sets this cookbook apart is its ability to make exotic dishes accessible by utilising commonly available ingredients. You won’t need to search high and low for hard-to-find items. The author ensures that you can recreate the dishes using ingredients found in your local grocery store. This practical approach makes the book a valuable resource for everyday cooking.

In addition to its simplicity, Servings: Simple yet Exotic also pays attention to dietary preferences. The book includes a variety of vegetarian and vegan options, ensuring that there is something for everyone. The author provides helpful tips and variations to accommodate different dietary needs, making it inclusive and accommodating for a wide range of readers.

Servings: Simple yet Exotic is a delightful cook book that successfully marries simplicity with exotic flavours. With its easy-to-follow recipes, beautiful visuals, and inclusive approach to dietary preferences, it is a great addition to any kitchen. Whether you are looking to explore new cuisines or seeking inspiration for everyday meals, this book will undoubtedly broaden your culinary horizons and leave you satisfied with its delightful offerings.