Book Shelf

‘The Trojan Horse’ is an electrifying tale of risk, deception, and courage set in the deadly Abujmarh forest of Chhattisgarh. Special Agent Isha Srivastava, daughter of a fallen hero, infiltrates the criminal empire LalTara—ruled by the ruthless Bishen Rao. Aided by his own niece, Sangha, Isha enacts a daring Trojan Horse strategy to dismantle the empire from within. As secrets unravel and danger mounts, she must stop a looming catastrophe known only as RED. Will she triumph, or will Rao’s dark legacy consume her too? Every move could be her last.

Author: Sanjukta Nandy

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs. 395

Chunni Lal grew up among heroes and became one at nineteen during the 1987 Siachen attack, earning the Sena Medal. A decade later, he was awarded the Vir Chakra for counter-insurgency operations. In 2007, during a fierce counter-infiltration mission at the LoC, he was martyred and posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. With the Sena Medal, Vir Chakra, and Ashok Chakra, Naib Subedar Chunni Lal became the most decorated soldier in Indian Army history. Standing just 5’3”, he was a giant in courage. ‘Bravest of the Brave’ tells his extraordinary story.

Author: Lt General Satish Dua (Retd)

Publisher: HarperCollins Publications

Price: Rs. 399

In ‘Mahabharat 2025’, a doomsday prophecy halts time as social media star Divyansh Ananthar is thrust into a world where myths are real and demigods walk among us. Marked by an ancient bloodline blessed by Krishna, he becomes the key to an apocalyptic war foretold to end everything. With a celestial guide, a loyal friend, and her brave dog, Divyansh must stop the return of the Mahabharat. As Ashwatthama rises with vengeance, destiny teeters on the edge. Can a non-believer save humanity when even the gods have turned away?

Author: Divyansh Mundra

Publisher: Penguin Publications

Price: Rs. 350

Dark humour, dirty deeds, marriages, and murder . . . ‘The Retirement Plan’ is the most entertaining crime debut of 2025! Pam, Nancy, and Shalisa dreamed of margaritas and hot tubs—until their husbands lost all their savings. Now, life insurance sounds more tempting than love. Enlisting a local barber/hitman seems bold—until the men reveal plans of their own. With hilarious twists and heart-stealing characters, ‘The Retirement Plan’ is clever, twisty, and relentlessly entertaining. Fans of dark comedy and crime fiction won’t want to miss this riotous tale of revenge, friendship, and retirement gone rogue.

Author: Sue Hincenbergs

Publisher: Hachette Publications

Price: Rs. 699