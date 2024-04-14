In a world where ancient manuscripts shape reality, Mira uncovers a mystical gift: Saraswati’s script. As she its secrets and grapples with moral choices, adversaries vie for its power. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Mira faces a monumental decision: reshape existence or protect reality? Join her in this mesmerizing journey, part of the Tridevi series. Already acclaimed for ‘Durga the Divine Warrior,’ this installment was showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, captivating readers and media alike.

Author: Sukanya Basu Mallik

Publisher: Ukiyoto Publishing

Price: RS. 749/

‘The Forgotten Champion’ by the Phrasal King Arbind Kumar Choudhary is his 12th poetry collection but the maiden poetry collection on Veer Lachit Borphukan, the Commander-in-Chief of The Ahom Dynasty, who, like Shivaji or Maharana Pratap, gives a befitting reply to Ram Singh, the general of the Mughals? His fiery dialogue—My country is more important than our country---justifies not only the killing of his uncle due to insensitiveness on the occasion of war but also makes him the champion of the champions in the history of India.

Author: Arbind Kumar Choudhary

Publisher: Authors Press, Delhi

Price :295/

As you turn the pages of ‘The Tapestry of Heartstrings’ which is A Book of Poems, you will find yourself drawn into a world where language is transformed into a vehicle of emotion and thought. Sushmindar’s poems are not just meant to be read; they are meant to be felt. Each word, each pause, each rhythm is meticulously chosen to create an emotional landscape that invites us to explore the depths of our own existence.

Author: Sushmindar Jeet Kaur

Publisher: Authors Press

Price: 400/-

‘The Red Blue and Green Dustbins of Munnu’ is a tribute to my country India. Munnu a sweepers child takes the initiative to teach the people of his area the difference between the three dustbins. He faces difficulties but does not lose hope. As we move forward towards a cleaner environment Munnu wants the layman to know about recycling waste. This book is a fun filled activity book suitable for children ages 7 to 13.

Author: Dr Harmeet Kaur Bhalla

Publisher: Become Shakespeare

Price: Rs. 299/