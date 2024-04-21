Life and surprises? Are they different or synonymous with each other? As we know, life is always a metaphor for the journey. Let’s take you on a journey through your life and make you re-live some memories close to your heart. ‘Life Explored’ is a heartwarming picture of everyday life and the stories inspired by real incidents amidst the chaotic lives of ordinary people around them. In 16 different tales, Sonali delves deeper into memories of teen age, life in college, and the experiences of people she’s crossed paths with. These stories and the characters are raw, uncut, and a little vulnerable, with a heart full of warmth and kindness.

Author - Sonali Sharma

Publisher - Papertowns India

Price- 200/

Curated and edited by the renowned internationally acclaimed Singaporean writer Jayanthi Sankar, ‘Dancing Gold Flecks’ is an anthology of 27 modern short stories from 18 Indian and writers of Indian origin. There was a call for submission under a generic theme of ‘Adapting to Changes’ post covid. This collection consists of stories of various voices ranging from psychological trauma to friendship, from migrants living overseas to simple people living in slums. Some of the contributors have two of their pieces published in the volume.

Editor: Jayanthi Sankar

Publishers: Zero Degree Publishers

Price: 299/

‘Inclusive Education’ authored by Dr Anuradha Sekhri is a captivating analysis which actively incorporate diversity and accessibility in Education. The book provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of educational inclusivity. The author has laid emphasis on the idea of Inclusive education that helps educational institutes improve their quality of teaching by tailoring their lessons to a variety of students’ learning needs while also catering to the learning styles of those who have a certain set of economic demands. A must read for all.

Author- Dr. Anuradha Sekhri

Publisher- L G Publishers Distributors

Price: 440/

Motivation, positive attitudes and self-beliefs together Mold the success of individuals. Prakash Iyer’s ‘The Habit of Winning’ does not show the path to success, instead it shows one how to travel in the path towards success. For this purpose, he has used the life stories of many achievers in diverse fields as evidence. Not only has he mentioned famous figures, but he has also cited examples of ordinary people. Success cannot be confined to a single aspect; it has many dimensions. This is the concept he delivers in each one of his stories. He has also written about goal planning, which is a crucial element for success. The Habit of Winning has made use of many interesting anecdotes throughout.

Author: Prakash Iyer

Publisher: Penguin India

Price: 200/