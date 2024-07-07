The Prophet is a work of spiritual fiction, penned by the famous Lebanese-American poet Kahlil Gibran. Through twenty-eight poetic essays, the book delves into the very depths of human condition-offering timeless wisdom about life and its many ups and downs.

A true mirror to the human soul, this book reveals the deepest truths of human life. Within the pages of this book is everything you need to know about life, death, and everything in between.

Philosophical, spiritual, and above all inspirational, ‘The Prophet’ is a modern classic that has sold millions of copies since its English publication in 1923, inspiring generations of thinkers and readers. It is truly a life-changing book-honest, soul-touching, and absolutely awe-inspiring.

Author- Khalil Gibran

Publisher- penguin

Price- Rs.96/

‘Critical Readings on the Fictional World of Manju Kapur’ is a critical anthology of twenty-eight well researched papers by renowned scholars from across the country. Manju Kapur, quote deservedly the Jane Austen of India, has made a name for herself in the arena of fiction with a bumper haul of published novels to her credit. The Editor, Laxmiprasad sums up that the novels of Manju Kapur are socially awakening, universally appealing and sentimentally touching. A book to sharpen your literary critical acumen!

Editor: P V Laxmiprasad

Publisher: Aadi Publications

Price : Rs.450/

Ruskin Bond has been writing tales about the hinterland for decades, but this is the first time his stories revolving around trains and railway stations of small-town India have been brought together in a single collection. Classics such as ‘The Eyes Have It’ and ‘The Night Train at Deoli’ rub shoulders with tales of big cats taking refuge in railway tunnels and strangers who strike up a friendship while waiting at a platform. So, hop on and allow one of India’s greatest storytellers to steer you through ‘The Great Train Journey’.

Author- Ruskin Bond

Publisher- Rupa Publications India

Price- Rs. 150/

The historical book ‘Early India’ starts right from the prehistoric era and enumerates the good and the bad of every era that followed. It compares the religious customs, living habits, economical prosperity, traditions and rituals of each era, giving readers a clear idea of how India formulated to be what it is today. Emergence of all the great dynasties have been discussed in detail and it is made clear what the emergence of a particular dynasty meant for India. It also documents names of revered scholars, rulers and visionaries through the ages and discusses their contributions.

Author- Romila Thapar

Publisher- Penguin

Price- Rs.256/