Shantilal, an accountant with a penchant for the absurd, navigates life’s curveballs with a mix of bewilderment and reluctant enthusiasm. From battling a rogue washing machine and overly fragrant incense sticks to facing down a talking parrot accusing its boss of embezzlement, Shantilal’s life is anything but mundane. With a cast of quirky characters and a generous dose of relatable chaos, ‘Mostly Mundane’ is a delightful celebration of the underdog spirit and the unexpected joys hidden in the everyday

Title: Mostly Mundane

Author: Saugata Chakraborty

Publisher: Redgrab Books

Price: Rs.230/-

The book ‘New Woman in Indian Literature: From Covert to Overt’ celebrates the new image of womanhood in Indian literature. Contrary to the conventional image of womanhood coming down the ages based on the idea that it gets finality by the process of social conditioning, the book explores how such image, for few decades, has been slowly becoming out of the literary scene in the narratives of many Indian writers like. Manju Kapur,Mahasweta Devi, Kavery Nambisan, Shobhaa De, ChitraBanerjee Divakaruni, Ismat Chughtai, Nayantara Sahgal, Anita Nair, Githa Hariharan, Shashi Deshpande, and BharatiMukherjee, to name a few who have depicted a completely new and transformed image of womanhood which is very true to the feminine self.

Title: New Woman In Indian Literature

Editor: Dipak Giri

Publisher: Vishwabharati Research Centre

Price: Rs.999/-

Almost forty authors have created this bilingual anthology titled as ‘Revolutionaries of India (1857-1947)’ in which they pay their literary tributes to revolutionaries. Many of the revolutionaries dauntlessly went to the gallows to liberate the country, fired by their junoon for the cause. One cannot find an appropriate word for the Urdu word junoon in English language. What was the thought process of these robust minds? How could a Bhagat Singh fast for 112 days in Mianwali Jail? This required enormous mental fortitude. The reader will find riveting stories of men and women and relive the forgotten sagas of sacrifice.

Compiled by Ravi Valluri & Lakshmi Valluri

Publisher: AKS Publishing House

Price: Rs.299/-

In her long-awaited memoir, ‘Ina Garten’ — aka the Barefoot Contessa, author of thirteen bestselling cookbooks, beloved Food Network personality, Instagram sensation, and cultural icon — shares her personal story with readers hungry for a seat at her table. Really an engaging book that will keep you hooked till last page.

Title: Be Ready When the Luck Happens

Author: Ina Garten

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: $.34/-