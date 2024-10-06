In the book ‘Party to a Crime’, the founder of a highly valued start-up, Karan Chopra is young, famous and unpredictable. He is also missing, last seen at his birthday party seven days ago.Investigators try to make sense of testimonies from four people close to Karan.Karan’s wife Maya is in a loveless marriage that she portrays as anything but. Is that all she’s hiding?Karan’s deputy Abhinav is madly in love—just not with his own wife. Who is he scared of?Mohit recently joined Karan’s company. Why did Karan fire him?Venkatesh is one of Karan’s oldest friends. Why did he leave so early?Everyone was at the party, and everyone is lying. What are they guilty of?

Author-Rohithari Rajan

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price-Rs.395/

‘Magic of the Mind’ is a collection of 50 articles that metamorphose the human mind. This is achieved by practice of spiritual techniques, the practise of yoga, pranayama, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya. Various segments like Stretching into Infinity, Diving into Faith, Taming the Monkey Mind, Vanquishing Fear and Scaling the Summit take the reader through the physical and mental processes, leading to tranquillity. As it is drawn from personal experiences like overcoming bereavement and addiction this book strikes a chord.

Author: Ravi Valluri

Publisher: AKS Publishing House

Price: Rs 199/-

‘Where the Dead Come Alive’ is the story of Nidhi, an orphan, who is shocked to see Dharampal again. The man died a year ago.Nidhi, a journalist, decides to dive deep and unravel the mystery behind this occurrence. She decides to involve Rachna and Rachna’s boyfriend Raunak in the investigation. They are taken to a place where Dharampal makes them meet many like him. They call it their cult.She is shaken after she realises that somehow, she is also related to the cult.

Author: Sugandha Pallan

Publisher: Ukiyoto Publishing

Price: Rs.310/

In the high-stakes world of politics and power, conspiracies and betrayals take centre stage when greed and lust become the driving forces of life. A devoted wife. A philandering husband. Three women. One man.Two high-profile murders.A senior bureaucrat as the prime suspect.The investigating officer also not beyond suspicion. In this treacherous web of deceit, ruthless ambition and dangerous liaisons, can anyone be truly relied upon? The ‘Affairs of Deception’ is a triller.

Author-Rakesh Kumar Singh

Publisher- Rupa Publications

Price-Rs.395/