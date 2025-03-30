Jaiprakash Agrawal’s book ‘Our Journey of Life’ is a poetry collection of 60 poems, translated into English from originally written in Hindi, and published under the title ‘Hamari Jeevan Yatra’ The book takes readers to various phases of the journey of life such as birth, childhood, youth, old age and finally death. This book presents spiritual and philosophical aspects of the journey of life through beautiful verses which resonate with the readers and provoke their thoughts about this journey from childhood to old age and death. A must read!

Author: Jaiprakash Agrawal

Publisher: Clever Fox Publishing

Price: Rs. 199/

When dangers on the planet rise, the Earthlings turn to only one girl, who has saved them twice before. Lucy! Aware that she is the only one who can venture into the future and find out the answer to save the world from imminent doom, Lucy sets off on a mega adventure. But the journey is filled with treacherous twists and sinister entities. Who is the dark force young Lucy needs to face? Will Lucy be able to find the answer in the nick of time? And most importantly, will she be able to return from the future to the present times or will she be lost forever? To know more, read this book ‘Lucy 3’ which is a Science Fiction magnum opus.

Authors: Anandajit Goswami, Debashis Chakraborty

Publisher: Locksley Hall Publishing

Price: Rs.299/

Have you ever spotted a bird and wished you could name it instantly—without wading through complex classifications and scientific jargon? ‘Each Little Bird That Sings’ makes bird identification effortless by grouping 250 common Indian birds by their predominant colour and size, allowing even a beginner to recognize them at a glance. But this book is more than just a field guide. Alongside crisp photographs for easy identification, it weaves in captivating tales and folklore from Indian scriptures, mythology, and real-life birding experiences.

Author: Jayantika Davé

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.495/

In ‘Family and Dhanda’, Dr Srinath Sridharan—seasoned corporate advisor and strategic counsel with nearly three decades of experience—explains the art and science of succession planning, crafted specifically for India’s unique cultural and business landscape. Packed with real-world examples, practical insights and an A-to-Z roadmap, this book is an indispensable guide for every family business, big or small, looking to secure its future and thrive across generations.

Author: Dr Srinath Sridharan

Publisher: Rupa Publications

Price: Rs.695/