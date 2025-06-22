Changing life trajectories through education

In quiet corners of the city where dreams often struggle to take root, a spiritual not-for- profit organization is nurturing something extraordinary- the power of education to transform lives. What began as a humble initiative in Hyderabad two decades ago with the unwavering mission to provide quality education to children from underprivileged backgrounds, has today grown into two vibrant schools that serve over 650 students. The vision of Trustee and Chief mentor Swami Nachiketananada Puri and Founder and Managing Trustee, P. Vasundhara Reddy, Nachiketa Tapovan’s Vidya Mandirs are spaces that have given wings to the aspirations of marginalized sections through access to value- based education

Aruna Ravikumar Nachiketa, the young protagonist of the Katha Upanishad is a revered figure in Hindu philosophy known for his quest for truth and self- realization. The Nachiketa Vidya Mandirs named after him see truth and knowledge as crucial to education that is value based and holistic, nurturing ethical, responsible and compassionate individuals, says Vasundhara Reddy, the trustee and founder of Nachiketa Tapovan. “Once rooted in service and compassion, education health and spirituality, are now increasingly driven by profits rather than purpose. Our aim is to impart knowledge that educates, empowers and enlightens. This is the motto of our school” she adds. In 2001 Vasundhara along with some likeminded women brought together some local children from under-privileged backgrounds with the intention of providing basic literacy. Sitting under the shade of a neem tree here, they counselled families from nearby hutments about the need to educate their wards. As the number of children coming to them swelled, she donated an open plot owned by her for the school and by 2005 a permanent structure that could house 100 students was ready. The school follows the state syllabus and students are provided free education having to pay just a nominal amount for 2 pairs of uniforms for the year. Apart from qualified staff, many volunteers and patrons evinced interest in the project, forming a strong support system. The school run entirely on donations has been supporting children from nursery right up to college, literally holding their hands until they find gainful employment. They in turn lived up to expectations finding lucrative jobs in Multinational companies, the IT sector and other professional arenas.

One of the most heartwarming examples of the impact of this education is that of Nagamani. Her father belonging to the stone cutter community wanted to get his young daughter married off to a youth addicted to drinking. Counselled by Swami Nachiketananda, the father reluctantly agreed to drop the idea of marriage and let his daughter complete her studies. The girl completed her engineering and is today employed in the Warner group changing not just the way she lives but the entire trajectory of her family. There are several other students working in Wipro, Pepsi, Central Bank of India and other organizations sparking a quiet revolution that is motivating children in the neighbourhood to emulate them. Swami Nachiketananda apparently averse to using the word under privileged avers “We are grateful that they have given us the privilege to empower them”

The second school in Kodgal village about 90kms from Hyderabad is situated in a sprawling area of 40 acres that accommodates the school, the ashram, a temple, a goshala, and dormitories for a few residential students. It was inaugurated in 2011. Students get to learn Karma Yoga, participate in pujas and activities that inculcate care for the environment, apart from academics. “We found that there was a need to educate children in the rural areas where farmers are at the mercy of the vagaries of nature and permanently steeped in debt and those of the Lambadas and other tribes which are extremely backward. The school at Kodgal is addressing this need.” adds Vasundhara. Many organisations have been making donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to add to the existing infrastructure and very recently two companies donated seven digital boards to facilitate digital education. Annual fundraisers like the ‘Paropakar(helping others) initiative’ held recently where proceeds from the sales of paintings by eminent artists will be given to the school are one of several initiatives that help fund the education of students. The Hyderabad Marathon Runners have included proceeds from the purchase of charity bibs for their event to be held in August for the school fund Vasundhara informs. Nachiketa Tapovanam is a lasting tribute to the founder’s dedicated efforts which galvanized the community to champion the cause of education for the underprivileged. It is a true game-changer, reshaping and uplifting society as a whole.