Concerts you shouldn’t miss in 2024

Calling all music lovers- It’s time for you to take all your concert dreams live! From Taylor Swift to Coldplay, the concert fever is here and knocking on your door. With so many famous artists and bands now performing in places one flight away, Indians are in for one musical ride.

In fact, according to global travel giant Skyscanner’s ‘Travel Trends 2024’ report, a staggering 37 percent of Indian travellers are willing to fly short-haul and a whopping 79% are prioritising attending international concerts over saving money. And we can’t blame them- very few experiences in life make you feel as alive as watching your favourite artist rock it out on the stage while screaming your heart out along with a few thousand others. If that sounds like your ideal vacation, then read on!

Here’s CRED escapes’ curated list of 5 international artists performing in 2024 that Indians simply can’t miss out on:

Taylor Swift: Singapore (March 3, 4, 7, 8 & 9):

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to Shake It Off in style with arguably, the world’s biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, as she takes her “The Eras Tour” to Singapore. Are you ready to be enchanted? If yes, then book your tickets now and secure your stay!

Ed Sheeran: Mumbai (March 16)

Get ready to dive into all your feelings as you witness the phenomenal Ed Sheeran live in Mumbai on 16 March at the Mahalakshmi Race Course. There is no other place to be and trust us, it is worth going to. Pack your best shoes, grab your tickets, and make sure you book a comfortable stay. Oh, and don’t forget to click multiple photographs along the way!

Marshmello: Bengaluru (March 22):

Attention all EDM fans in Bangalore. Get ready for a fun night as Marshmello brings his signature beats and iconic helmet to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre on March 22nd for the Sunburn Holi weekend. Don’t miss this chance to dance the night away to your favourite tracks and experience the electrifying energy of a live Marshmello show!

Bruno Mars: Thailand (March 30, 31):

Get ready to groove to the electrifying tunes of Bruno Mars! The “24K Magic” hitmaker is bringing his world tour to Thailand, promising an unforgettable night filled with funk, soul, and pop. March is truly shaping up to be the month of music and we don’t know about Versace, but this artist will leave your jaws on the floor with his talent.

Coldplay: Lyon, France (June 22, 23 & 25):

Attending a Coldplay concert is on the bucket list of every music lover and for all the right reasons. Get ready to be immersed in the world of Coldplay as they perform their iconic hits against the stunning backdrop of Lyon, France. Check your tickets and stay in advance to make sure you’re ready for what will shape up to be one of the most memorable nights of your life.