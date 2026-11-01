Contemporary art explores new perspectives

Two exhibitions at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art in Madhapur are bringing together diverse expressions of contemporary art by Hyderabad-based artists. ‘Akara’, featuring works by Akula Raghu and Akkiraju Ramana, and ‘Dichotomies’, showcasing artworks by Thrigulla Murali and Anand Saastry, offer visitors an opportunity to explore different artistic approaches, themes and techniques.

The exhibitions reflect the artists’ individual perspectives, drawing inspiration from nature, rural life, memories and changing surroundings.

Akula Raghu’s works are deeply influenced by the flora and fauna around him. His canvases bring viewers into the world of wildlife, featuring birds, tigers, elephants, rhinoceroses and several other species. Alongside painting, he has explored fibre as a medium, creating surfaces that resemble wooden pieces finished with acrylic colours. His works combine natural subjects with an experimental approach to materials.

Akkiraju Ramana focuses on the identity of rural women and their everyday experiences. His paintings portray women engaged in routine activities, often surrounded by nature. Through calm compositions and natural settings, he presents the working lives of women who manage family responsibilities and daily chores, offering a thoughtful view of their otherwise hectic routines.

Thrigulla Murali draws inspiration from his childhood fascination with cars and bikes. His paintings feature vintage automobiles and two-wheelers, including the once-popular Ambassador car. A distinctive silver streak incorporated into many of his works creates a nostalgic, vintage effect, reflecting his interest in vehicles and their place in changing times.

Anand Saastry finds inspiration in the open terrains of rural landscapes. His works bring together earthy brown and green tones, depicting fertile fields, dry lands, cottages and aerial views of parched terrain. He continues to explore his artistic technique through the direct application of pigment colours and layered mixed-media treatments on canvas. His interest in oil painting further adds to his creative expression. Together, the exhibitions present varied interpretations of contemporary art, highlighting the artists’ personal inspirations and experimentation with materials, subjects and techniques. The exhibitions are open to visitors at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art until November 1, 7 pm.