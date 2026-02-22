Creations of printmaking

The Parichay Arts Foundation (Hyderabad) organised a ‘Drypoint on Acrylic’ printmaking workshop-cum-exhibition in association with the State Gallery of Art at Madhapur, Hyderabad, bringing together senior artistes, young professionals and students in a focused exploration of contemporary printmaking practices. The initiative aimed at deepening understanding of the drypoint technique while highlighting the creative and technical rigour involved in producing edition prints.

Senior printmaking artistes Dr. Mallikarjun Bagodi (Gulbarga), Sachin Nimbalkar (Pune), Sachin Bonde (Bansthali, Rajasthan), Bommidi Srinivas Reddy (Hyderabad), Medisetty Vasavi (Kadapa), and K R Basavarajachar (Bengaluru) were part of the workshop. Young printmaking professionals and students from Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (Hyderabad), Sri Venkateswara College Of Fine Arts (Hyderabad), Yogi Vemana University (Kadapa), and Suravaram Pratapa Reddy Telugu University (Hyderabad) participated, creating a vibrant academic and professional exchange.

The first two days were devoted to etching each artist’s creation onto acrylic sheets using needles and specialised tools. During the next two days, the artistes pulled proof prints to examine tonal quality and detailing. After making necessary refinements on the acrylic plates, they produced the final edition prints. These works were later exhibited at the State Gallery of Art to promote awareness about the process and effort behind printmaking and to encourage collectors to expand their print collections.

As part of the workshop, Prof. Muchintala Krishna Reddy spoke about the techniques and work process of eminent master printmaker Krishna Reddy. Dr. K. Lakshmi, I.A.S., Director of the State Gallery of Art, released digital prints of veteran artist S. Shiv Munoli of Karnataka. The camp fostered meaningful interaction among artistes, academicians and scholars from different parts of the country.