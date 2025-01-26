Creativity comes from purity of mind and spirit

World-renowned photographer Raghu Rai addressed students and the photography fraternity of Hyderabad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University auditorium in an event organized by Fujifilm. In his opening remarks, Rai emphasized that creativity comes from the purity of mind and spirit.

“Taking pictures as per the programmed mind is not a big deal. Each one of us has a mind, which could be the biggest computer on this earth. When you see other people’s pictures, they get stored in your mind, and you try to reproduce or copy that image,” he said.

Rai reflected on his journey, sharing how he became a photographer by chance despite being a qualified civil engineer. “When my picture got published in The Times, London, everyone praised it and spoke about the ‘WOW’ factor. That moment inspired me to take up photography. I started shooting, processing film in a makeshift studio, and began my journey as a photographer,” he explained.

He stressed the importance of instinct and intuition in photography. “It’s your instinct, your heart, that tells you to take a picture.

That’s the moment of intuitive energy. If you listen to your mind, it will lead you to take pictures that are just copies of what you’ve already seen,” he said.

Rai encouraged photographers to explore and connect with their surroundings. “Nature is always on the move. Life is ever-changing. Even in a car or on a flight, I observe everything—cloud formations, landscapes—they’re always unique. The problem is everyone wants quick gratification. Half of social media is mediocrity,” he added.

He urged the audience to immerse themselves in their craft. “Immerse yourself with discipline and give your hundred percent as a prayer.

You’ll start receiving signals of when to click the picture,” he advised.

Rai showcased photographs from Ellora, Ajanta, and Mahabalipuram and answered questions from the audience.

He concluded by saying, “There is no readymade recipe or magic pill for a good picture. It comes from within.”