Crocs to sparkle this Diwali with Rashmika’s ‘Share the Joy’ campaign

Crocs, the global footwear brand loved for its comfort and quirky self-expression, has rolled out its festive campaign Share the Joy, bringing a fresh wave of color, sparkle, and celebration this Diwali. Continuing the success of last year’s festive initiative, the new campaign shines brighter with Crocs’ global brand ambassador, RashmikaMandanna, leading the charge.

The heart of the campaign lies in celebrating real festive moments—ones that are imperfect, spontaneous, and full of laughter. Set to the nostalgic yet timeless tune Yaar Bina Chain, the film strikes a balance between retro charm and bold Gen Z energy. Joining Rashmika on screen are young creators John, Yashraj, Akshara Shivakumar, Kunal Bhosle, NoharikaGangaramany, and Laxmi Shetty, who add their flair, vibrancy, and a dash of chaos to the celebration.

The film captures Rashmika’s character caught in a typical Diwali rush—bare walls, scattered sweets, and unfinished party prep. She calls her friends for help, and together they transform the space with lights, laughter, and warmth. At the center of the festive energy are Crocs’ Classic Clogs, styled with blingy new Jibbitz™ charms that effortlessly complement traditional Indian looks while staying fun, comfortable, and personal.

Speaking about the campaign, Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said: “Festive celebrations are personal, playful, and full of real moments. ‘Share the Joy’ shows how Crocs Classic Clogs and elevated Jibbitz charms naturally fit into these celebrations—adding comfort, sparkle, and a way to express personal style.”

Akshat Gupt, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Kulfi Collective, added: “Diwali is often portrayed as picture-perfect, but the magic lies in the messy, unfiltered moments you share with your people. With Crocs, we wanted to capture that spirit of individuality, chaos, and joy.”

Conceptualized and produced by Kulfi Collective, the campaign reflects how Gen Z celebrates today—more about authenticity than perfection. With last-minute outfit checks, fairy light chaos, and fun with friends, the film resonates with real festive experiences.

As part of the 360-degree campaign, Crocs is unveiling new festive silhouettes like the Bae Velvet Clog, Studded Classic Clog, and Crush Clog in Plush Plum. Available on crocs.in, Myntra, and select Crocs stores nationwide, the styles are also showcased in vibrant festive-themed retail displays, ensuring the spirit of Diwali shines in every step.