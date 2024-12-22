Live
Dino Morea urges to prioritize health while enjoying life
Actor and fitness enthusiast Dino Morea, 49, recently shared a motivational message with his followers on Instagram, urging them to prioritize health while enjoying life. The actor posted a video montage showcasing his impressive gym routines, including images of himself flexing his well-toned muscles, accompanied by the caption: “Jeeee lo lekin health pe dhyaaan do” (enjoy life, but pay attention to your health).
Morea, known for his dedication to fitness, has always been a strong advocate for a balanced lifestyle. Despite taking a brief hiatus from the big screen, the actor remains in top physical form, offering inspiration to his fans.
The actor, who was last seen in a cameo role in the 2021 film Helmet, is now preparing for his role in the upcoming Housefull 5. The comedy franchise, which stars a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff, will mark Morea’s return to the silver screen. Earlier this month, Morea celebrated his birthday on set, expressing his joy at working on a film that he loves. “For me, it’s acting, and I am immensely blessed to spend my day doing just that,” he told.
Morea’s career began in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, and over the years, he built a reputation in Bollywood with roles in films like Raaz, Jism 2, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Aksar. In 2020, he made his debut on the OTT platform with Mentalhood and later appeared in Hostages. His upcoming projects include The Royals, where he will share screen space with notable actors such as Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman.
With his ongoing commitment to fitness and an exciting slate of upcoming projects, Dino Morea continues to inspire fans both on and off-screen.