Diwali gifts from Dubai for your loved ones

From its bustling souks to its modern malls, Dubai offers a range of unique and exquisite gifts that reflect its rich culture and vibrant spirit. A city where tradition meets luxury, Dubai is the perfect destination to find festive treasures for Diwali. Bring home a touch of Dubai with these handpicked gifts that are sure to light up your celebrations.

FIX Chocolate Bar

This viral “Can’t Get Knafeh of It” chocolate bar combines the beloved Crispy Knafeh mixed with pistachio and tahini paste, creating a truly unique treat. Perfect for Diwali gifting, it’s a global hit that brings a sweet, modern twist to Diwali celebrations.

Arabian Oud Perfume from Amouage

Get the best Arabian Oud perfume at The House of Amouage, the celebrated Arabian perfume house. Known for its deep, rich and warm scent, this luxury perfume is a perfect Diwali gift for those who appreciate fine aromas.

Festive Dates from Bateel

Bateel has launched a limited-edition collection of Diwali festive dates, beautifully presented in ornate boxes. These gourmet dates, infused with flavours and crafted for the occasion, symbolise prosperity and are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your Diwali gifting.

Emirati Coffee Set

Elevate your loved ones’ coffee ritual with an authentic Emirati coffee set from Dubai Coffee Museum. Beautifully crafted with traditional patterns, this set includes a dallah (coffee pot), serving cups and a tray.

Spices from the Spice Souk

Gift a slice of Dubai’s culinary heritage with a premium selection of spices from the iconic Spice Souk. Think saffron, sumac, za’atar, and more, perfect for cooking up festive delicacies.

Gold Jewellery from Dubai Gold Souk

Nothing says Diwali like gold! Dubai’s Gold Souk offers exquisite jewellery pieces ranging from delicate bracelets to statement necklaces, making it a timeless gift for close friends and family.

Camel Milk Chocolates

A delicious and unique treat, camel milk chocolates are a local favourite and an excellent gift idea for Diwali. Available in a variety of flavours such as white chocolate with pistachios, whole milk chocolate with hazelnuts, dark 70% cocoa camel milk chocolate bar these chocolates offer a rich, creamy taste.

Tableware at Silsal Design House

Statement pieces with contemporary Arabic calligraphy or locally inspired designs, are the hallmark of Silsal Design House. Whether you are looking for coffee mugs or beautiful acrylic trays or sets of colourful coasters, their gifts sets put the spotlight firmly on regional artistic styles.

Sand Art Bottles

Dubai’s iconic sand art bottles are a beautiful blend of creativity and culture, featuring vibrant layers of hand-poured desert sand. Each bottle is a unique piece of art, capturing the essence of the Arabian desert. These bottles make a charming and thoughtful Diwali gift, symbolising both tradition and craftsmanship.

Exotic Tea Gift Sets

Dubai presents a variety of exotic tea blends that combine traditional flavours with a hint of luxury. Whether it’s saffron-infused teas or aromatic rose-flavoured blends, these selections make for a sophisticated Diwali gift, offering a distinct and memorable tea experience. One can explore options ranging from limited edition tea caddy boxes to Avantcha’s popular ceremonial matchas.