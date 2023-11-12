Diwali Special-Let’s gift tech

As Diwali is around the corner, the thought of gifting unique, non-traditional gifts must be tickling your mind. With the aim to break away from traditional and clichéd gifting ideas, certain brands have started offering lucrative deals and offers on their range of products that fulfill your gifting needs.

Here is the list of best tech that you can gift your loved ones this festive season:

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 comes up with 1.96 inches and a durable metallic body. It also offers a crystal clear viewing experience with 550 nits of high brightness and 410x502px screen resolution, and Always on display with 4 watch face options. The smartwatch offers IP68 water and dust resistance, TruSync technology with single chip BT, and stable calls with longer range and lower battery consumption with BT v5.3

Audio Technica:



ATH-M60x

This Diwali, if you are looking for a gift that combines style, utility, and the joy of music, the Audio-Technica ATH-M60x headphones are a fantastic choice for your loved ones. These headphones offer a perfect blend of exceptional audio quality, comfort, and sleek design. The ATH-M60x headphones from Audio-Technica will be a delightful surprise for your loved ones who are so specific about the sound. With their professional-grade sound and top-notch construction, these headphones make for a thoughtful and memorable gift that will be appreciated throughout the year and beyond.

Philips TAX5206 Party Speaker



The TAX5206 Party Speakers provide a playtime of up to 14 hours, plenty of time for even the most energetic parties. With the party light effects and a portable design, these speakers are perfect for your next house party. A mic and a guitar input help users easily switch to karaoke mode. One can change their voice, fade vocals, and add echo effects too. In addition to this, the TAX5206 comes in a trolley design and battery for easy portability.

Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-ear Bluetooth Headphones With Mic



Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing, Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones. With up to 50-hour battery life and quick charging, you ll have enough power for multi-day road trips and long festival weekends. Great sound quality customizable to your music preference with EQ Custom on the Sony Headphones Connect App. Boost the quality of compressed music files and enjoy streaming music with high-quality sound through DSEE. Designed to be lightweight and comfortable for all-day use.

Nothing Phone(2)



The iconic transparent design of the Nothing Phone (2) makes it an ideal Diwali gift. Engineered for mindful smartphone usage, Phone (2) features an improved Glyph Interface on the back, providing key information at a glance to reduce screen interactions. Nothing OS 2.0 focuses on utility and distraction reduction, ensuring a fast and smooth experience while embodying Nothing’s unique aesthetics.

Dreame DreamBot D9 Max - Robotic Vacuum Cleaner



Introducing the Dreame DreamBot D9 Max - the sparkling gem of home cleaning this Diwali. Its Nidec brushless motor and streamlined air duct design are as efficient as Diwali cleaning preparations. It uses LiDAR technology to create an editable map of your home, planning the most efficient cleaning paths, much like a meticulous Diwali planner. With a 5,200mAh battery, it cleans up to 250 square meters, leaving your home as spotless as the festival itself. The accompanying app allows you to schedule cleaning sessions, making it as convenient as Diwali festivities.

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer



The Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is a polaroid camera with a built-in photo printer, so you can print your images or cancel them after you have taken them. With this instant cameras, you can also print photos directly from the gallery of your mobile device via Bluetooth. This instant photo camera is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad & Android devices.