Don’t miss to visit Goa in peak season

Goa is the most preferred and yet most renowned beach destination in India that everyone wants to visit at least once in their lifetime. The beauty of the place and serene views are so breathtaking that people try to visit it at least once a year, if not frequently. Goa has beaches, sunsets, views, culture, nightlife, casinos, events and many other happening activities that leave no stone unturned in giving people a reason to extend their vacation.

Moreover, with the ongoing peak season in Goa, marking the beginning from mid October to February end, this is your time to pack your bags and here are the the top reasons that make it worth visiting .

Beaches



Though Goa is loaded with ‘n’ number of beaches but if you are looking for something very particular and specific then, you must visit Baga Beach and Anjuna Beach because these two are the most popular and lively beaches, known for their vibrant atmosphere and a plethora of water sports.

During the peak season, there happens a variety of water activities like parasailing and jet-skiing and the nightlife at beaches become so vibrant as clubs organise various parties and events.

If you love shopping, you can also shop some antiques and beach accessories at economical prices since Anjuna Beach is famous for its Wednesday’s Flea Market which is also a hub for music lovers.

Forts

Alongside the beaches, Goa is well known for its different forts and churches as well. You can plan and manage your itinerary accordingly like visiting forts during the day as the views during sunlight are exceptional to make poses and capture pictures. Though every different fort has a story behind their existence and a history to reveal; but, Aguada Fort is worth visiting since it offers panoramic views of the coastline but don’t forget to explore Aguada Jail and Lighthouse. When visiting Aguada Fort, you not only get to immerse yourself in history but also enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds this iconic structure. It’s a well-rounded experience that combines culture, history, and stunning landscapes.

Casinos



The most amazing destination to experience the night parties, night culture and casinos is Deltin Royale. This casino has just completed a decade of existence and celebrated their 10th anniversary with great pomp and show. Though the biggest and longest festive season is also here in India where people specifically during Diwali parties prefer to play poker, rummy and many other RMG games.

Waterfalls



The sound and view of waterfalls is a stressbuster in itself as it appears pleasant to ears and seems calming and relaxing to both eyes and mind. While visiting waterfalls, you must visit Dudhsagar Waterfalls which is located in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. The crowd during the peak season increases a lot as people can experience different trekking activities while enjoying jeep safari through the lush greenery surrounding the falls wherein, people can encounter different beautiful species of flora and fauna during their journey.

Old Goa



Old Goa is meant for churches, pleasant and peaceful beaches which is also like a hidden side of Goa as it is calm and polite in itself and highlights different aspects of nature. Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that one shouldn’t miss because its churches, surrounded with stunning views makes it a UNESCO site. You can add Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and the Church of St. Cajetan Church to your travel list and can cover in one day. For a taste of history and culture, the peak season allows you to enjoy the cultural heritage of Goa without the sweltering heat.

So, if you are planning to visit Goa, never miss a chance to visit it in Peak Season; though, it becomes a little expensive but the experience is immense and incomparable as compared to usual days which is a worthwhile deal. Moreover, one of the biggest reasons to visit between October to February is the mild temperature with zero humidity. The evenings also become cooler which makes Goa an ideal place for outdoor fun and adventure and a meaningful place even for destination weddings too.