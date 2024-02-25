Echoes of the Fields: Herdsman and Shepherds in Ancient Bharat

Ancient Bharat’s agrarian society and economy relied heavily on herdsmen and shepherds. Herdsman tended cattle, particularly cows, providing milk and transportation. Shepherds tended sheep and goats, providing essential resources. Both roles were integral to the region’s economy, cultural richness, and religious significance.

They have been stewards of their flocks for millennia, nurturing them through changing seasons and landscapes. Their expertise in animal husbandry forms the backbone of rural economies, but they also embody a profound cultural heritage deeply rooted in the land they inhabit.

Rituals and traditions are deeply ingrained in their daily lives, from releasing cattle to bringing them back to the village. These rituals reflect their intimate connection to the land, such as the ‘Gopashtami’ ritual, which honors the sacred bond between humans and cattle. Shepherds hold festivals like Haldi, offer prayers to the community deity of the shepherds, Shri Vitthal Birdev, an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Throughout the year, they mark the changing seasons with festivals and rituals that reflect their intimate connection to the land. The harvest festival of ‘Makar Sankranti’ is welcomed with colourful rangoli & Gobbemmalu (balls made of cow dung which are decorated with turmeric powder (pasupu), red vermion powder (Kumkuma), flowers and with different types of grains). And feasting on delicacies made from freshly harvested crops. The festival of ‘Holi’ celebrates the arrival of spring with vibrant colors and joyful revelry, keeping alive oral traditions passed down through generations.

As modernity threatens to erode these communities’ foundations, there remains resilience. Through grassroots initiatives and cultural revival movements, herdsmen and shepherds are reclaiming their rightful place in the cultural tapestry of Bharat, ensuring future generations inherit not just a legacy of sustenance but a living connection to the land and its timeless wisdom.

Ancient texts from Bharat, such as the Vedas, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Puranas, and Jataka Tales, all contain references to herdsmen and shepherds. These texts highlight the importance of pastoral life and the deep-rooted connections between humans, animals, and the natural world in ancient Bharat society. The Vedas, sacred Hindu texts, include hymns dedicated to gods like Indra and Agni, praising herdsmen as protectors of cattle and guardians of the herds. The Ramayana, one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient Bharat, features characters associated with pastoral life, including Lord Rama, who spends years in forests where he encounters various sages and tribes, including herdsmen and shepherds.

The Mahabharata, another epic poem of ancient Bharat, contains numerous references to cattle rearing and pastoral communities, such as Lord Krishna’s childhood and youth as a cowherd in Vrindavan. He is often depicted as a herdsman embodying compassion, love, and protection. His pastoral life is depicted in Hindu mythology, particularly in texts like the Bhagavata Purana and the Vishnu Purana, symbolizing the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature.

The Bhagavad Gita, a sacred text within the Mahabharata, metaphorically refers to herding and tending to one’s duties, emphasizing the importance of righteousness and duty.

The Puranas, a genre of ancient Bharat literature, often contain stories and legends involving herdsmen and shepherds, depicting the pastoral lifestyle, bond between humans and animals, and the divine aspect of cattle rearing.

Hindu mythology associates each deity with a specific animal vehicle, known as a vahana, which symbolizes various aspects of the deity’s personality, power, and domain. Examples include Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Parvati, Ganesha, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Indra, and Durga. Brahma is often depicted riding a swan or a goose, representing knowledge, wisdom, and purity. Vishnu has two primary vahanas: Garuda, the eagle, and Adi Shesha, the cosmic serpent. Shiva, the destroyer and regenerator, is often associated with Nandi, the bull, symbolizing strength, fertility, and righteousness. Parvati, the consort of Shiva, rides a lion, symbolizing power, courage, and royalty. Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, rides a mouse, symbolizing intelligence, speed, and overcoming obstacles.

Preserving songs, tunes, and language used by herdsman and shepherds is important for several reasons. It ensures cultural continuity, oral tradition, community cohesion, environmental knowledge, and artistic heritage. By recognizing the value of these cultural expressions and supporting efforts to document, archive, and transmit them to future generations, we can ensure that the cultural legacy of herdsmen and shepherds remains vibrant and relevant in an ever-changing world. Each region has its own repertoire of folk songs sung by shepherds.

Bharat’s cattle fairs are a vibrant celebration of tradition, trade, and celebration. These fairs are held across the country throughout the year, showcasing the deep-rooted connection between humans and animals. Some of the most prominent fairs include the Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan, which features thousands of camels, folk music, dance performances, and religious ceremonies. The Sonepur Mela in Bihar is Asia’s largest cattle fair, offering a month-long celebration with cultural programs, amusement rides, and a vibrant marketplace. The Nagaur Cattle Fair in Rajasthan focuses on a wider variety of livestock, including bullocks, horses, and elephants. The Kolayat Cattle Fair in Bikaner is known for its high-quality animals, particularly Marwari horses, and holds significant religious importance. While trading remains a key aspect, these fairs offer cultural immersion, a window into rural life, and religious significance. Despite facing challenges like changing landscapes, animal welfare concerns, and modernization, their cultural significance and economic importance remain undeniable. To illustrate a famous event Jallikattu, a bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, is a cultural phenomenon with historical roots dating back to the Sangam period. It is a sacred event, symbolizing strength, virility, and agricultural prosperity. Despite controversy and legal challenges, supporters emphasize responsible practices and minimizing animal injuries. Jallikattu also inspires various art forms and holds economic value, supporting breeders, trainers, and associated businesses.