Eco-Haven: The Sustainable Home Decor Revolution

In a world focused on its environmental impact, sustainable home decor is becoming a prominent trend. Indians are adopting eco-friendly living and redesigning their homes as eco-havens. Every aspect of interior design, from furniture to textiles, is undergoing a notable shift toward sustainability. This consciousness resonates with people nationwide, demonstrating that green living can be both stylish and environmentally responsible. Here’s what’s key to creating an eco-haven at home, at the heart of India’s Sustainable Home Decor Movement.



“Selecting eco-friendly, repurposed furniture isn’t just about aesthetics and function; it’s a values statement. Each sustainable piece embodies craftsmanship and ethics, contributing to a greener future and reducing your environmental impact. These items represent ethics and responsibility, turning your home into a symbol of eco-consciousness and a better world,” shared Professor Shifali Bhardwaj in Delhi

“Our choice of a mattress can play a significant role in our health and wellness. We don’t just sleep on a mattress; we also breathe what’s inside. So, a product like Sleepyhead’s Laxe Mattress is a game-changer. It’s not only incredibly comfortable but also completely natural, making it a perfect choice for conscious consumers. The Laxe is crafted with a top layer made from 100% natural latex and is highly durable. The pin core structure of the latex also promotes maximum ventilation and airflow. Comfort, luxury, sustainability, and budget everything in one,” said Kesia Saji, who works at a leading IT & Consulting company.

Suraj and Tripti, who prioritise environmental responsibility as homeowners, shared their perspective: “We recently renovated our home and opted for sustainable, low-VOC paints. Not only do they enhance the aesthetics, but it’s reassuring to know that we’re not introducing harmful chemicals into our living space.”

Shruti, a Mumbai PR consultant, emphasizes the advantages of indoor plants and locally made decor. “Supporting local artisans for home decor and choosing locally sourced items reduces our environmental impact, with a smaller carbon footprint and less packaging. It also boosts local economies. I also love using indoor plants for home decor; they brighten our homes, offer therapeutic benefits, and play a vital role in air purification by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen, especially beneficial in busy cities like ours.”

Indians are embracing sustainable living, transforming their homes into eco-friendly havens. From furniture to textiles, interior design is shifting towards sustainability, creating an elegant yet environmentally responsible movement that’s gaining traction nationwide.