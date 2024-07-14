Embracing Fashion Trends

Actor Anuj Arora, known for his roles in TV shows like ‘Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum’ and ‘Bandini,’ is passionate about fashion and follows trends with enthusiasm. He believes that fashion brings positivity and energy to his life, often opting for harem pants and oversized T-shirts as his go-to outfits.

For Anuj, fashion is not just about clothes; it’s a personal expression and a reflection of one’s personality. He says, “Fashion for me is very personal. It’s a reflection of your own self and state of mind. Fashion is what actually portrays you, your personality, and your statement.” He considers it normal for people to follow seasonal trends, especially for those who love clothes and enjoy experimenting with their looks.

“Actors and influencers are expected to keep trying new things, which also brings in a personal touch,” Anuj shares. He finds joy in wearing fresh, seasonal styles, as they bring a sense of positivity and energy. His wardrobe staples include harem pants and oversized T-shirts, which he finds comfortable and stylish.

Anuj enjoys experimenting with different styles, especially when playing characters with fashion senses opposite to his own. He recalls a role in a web series where his character had a 1980s-inspired wardrobe, featuring boot cuts, bell bottoms, and silk printed shirts—items he wouldn’t typically choose due to their bold color combinations. Despite this, he embraced the challenge, understanding that these fashion elements significantly contributed to the character’s persona. “I am willing to go to any lengths to make my character look the way it should,” he says.

Promoting his characters in costume at public events is something Anuj doesn’t mind, particularly if it’s important for the marketing and promotion of his projects. However, he also enjoys wearing trendy clothes that reflect his true self. “It’s not necessary to be in character all the time. If I am attending a public or private gathering, I prefer wearing something different to break the monotony and let me be myself,” he explains.

While Anuj is not particularly fond of accessories, he chooses items that make him feel comfortable and confident. He values the opinions of his close friends when it comes to fashion choices, often seeking their advice on what to wear. “I have close friends with whom I discuss what to wear, and if they advise something, I follow that,” he adds.

Anuj Arora’s approach to fashion is a blend of personal expression and professional dedication. Whether following the latest trends or stepping into the shoes of a character with a unique style, he embraces the power of fashion to convey personality and bring energy to his life. His love for experimenting with different looks, coupled with his practical choices, makes him a relatable and inspiring figure in the world of fashion and entertainment.