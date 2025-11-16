Fans demand: Sonu Nigam extends ‘Satrangi Re’ concerts to 3 hours

Following an explosive debut in Mumbai that drew over 13,000 fans, legendary singer Sonu Nigam has announced a major upgrade to his ongoing Satrangi Re India Tour. Responding to overwhelming public demand, the Padma Shri awardee has added an extra 30 minutes to all upcoming concerts, transforming the original 2.5-hour format into a full 180-minute musical spectacle. The extended version will premiere in Hyderabad at The League Arena on November 29, 2025.

The decision came after Nigam’s Mumbai performance left fans craving more of his classic hits that didn’t make it into the initial setlist. Speaking about the extension, Sonu Nigam said, “The original 2.5-hour set could not include many of my loved tracks such as ‘Kill Dil’, ‘Sapna Jahan’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’. Right after the Mumbai show, we decided to extend my performance to give audiences the musical experience in its full potential. Let the entire canvas be splashed with all colours possible in Satrangi Re.”

Rabbani Mustafa Khan, Co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, echoed the sentiment, stating that Mumbai’s roaring success left them with no choice. “We were flooded with requests for a 3-hour show. The advantage of working with an artiste as pure as Sonu ji is that he puts the audience first. We can’t wait to bring the magic with some surprise additions in Hyderabad, Kolkata and beyond.”

Namrata Gupta Khan, also a Co-founder of NR Talent & Event Management, added that the tour’s sensational start has turned Satrangi Re into a nationwide cultural moment. “Fans across the country want more, and Sonu ji himself is excited about performing the extended setlist,” she said.

Sharing his perspective, Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues at BookMyShow, described the Mumbai reception as “truly magical.” He added, “Satrangi Re is more than a concert—it’s an immersive, emotional journey through the many shades of love. Seeing an entire arena sing with Sonu Nigam was a powerful reminder of music’s ability to connect. The extended duration is purely a reflection of the love from fans.” The Satrangi Re Tour is being praised for its grand cinematic staging, featuring world-class audio-visuals, a hydraulic stage, LED wristbands and synchronised lighting. The curated setlist explores seven emotions of love, featuring hits like Bijuria, Pardesiya, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Mere Dholna, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Produced by NR Talent & Event Management and conceptualised by BookMyShow, Sonu Nigam’s Satrangi Re India Tour continues to witness soaring demand. Tickets are selling rapidly and are available exclusively on BookMyShow.