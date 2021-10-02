Fifty eminent Indians aged over 75 share their Mantras for Positive Ageing

Carrying a powerful foreword by His Holiness The Dalai Lama, a new book titled 'Mantras for Positive Ageing' spells the personal mantras that have kept 50 eminent people productive beyond the age of 75, including influential and veteran public figures from all walks of life.

Put together by the Guild of Service, a national non-profit organisation on the occasion of its golden jubilee, the book is co-edited by its Founder Chairperson Dr. V. MohiniGiri, and Trustee and Executive Vice-President Meera Khanna.

The book captures the lived experiences of 50 people including Dr. Karan Singh (erstwhile royalty from Kashmir, politician, diplomat, writer and scholar), Devaki Jain (gender economist and scholar), Fali S. Nariman (India's foremost constitutional lawyer), Margaret Alva (career politician and former governor), Sushma Seth (acclaimed theatre and film actor), Mani Shankar Aiyer (career politician and diplomat), and Dr. Syeda Hameed (writer, speaker, and gender rights activist).

It also features the words of Subhashini Ali (grassroots activist, feminist, human rights activist), SunderlalBahuguna (Gandhian peace worker and eco-activist at the forefront of the Chipko movement) and KamlaBhasin (gender rights activist, feminist), Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee: Gandhian (exponent of non-violence and the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari), Major General (Retd.) Ian Cardozo (writer, speaker and vociferous advocate of the rights of those disabled in war), and Justice SujataManohar (Retd.), the first woman Chief Justice of both the Bombay and Kerala High Courts. The new book published by Pippa Rann Books & Media, ponders upon the belief that the post-pandemic world needs the productivity of the over-75s, and people want to be fulfilled beyond the age of 75.

It asks of its readers: "As you grow older, would you be interested in remaining optimistic, youthful, and energetic?" Staying true to its title, it delves deep into the stories of fifty of the most fulfilled veterans of our times, whose life and work defy the ill effects of old age.

In the comprehensive book, key voices cover the physical, emotional, intellectual, and relational aspects of ageing from the worlds of armed forces, business & industry, differently-abled, diplomacy, economics, education, engineering, feminism, films, governance, government service, gynecology, human rights, law, medicine, music, performing arts, philanthropy, politics and religion.