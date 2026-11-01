Find peace, purpose, and a deeper connection with the ocean

For Babil Khan, the son of famous actor Irrfan Khan, scuba diving has provided him with a way to learn, grow and appreciate nature. Recently Babil obtained his Specialty Diver certificate.

“Scuba diving is such a beautiful activity for me. You are able to find a closer connection with the ocean. Obtaining my certificate is an amazing next step for me to discover new places and continue learning.”

“When you’re underwater you begin to really appreciate how much we do not know about our planet when you are surrounded by so many marine species and watching them in their natural habitat. It helps me take a new perspective on life and how amazing our planet is.”

This has also made him think more about protecting our oceans. Babil hopes from his diving experiences it will help raise awareness about the importance of protecting our oceans. As he explores different locations underwater, he wants people to become more aware of the importance of protecting them.

Whilst scuba diving has provided him with a way to discover new places outside of his work, Babil has been steadily growing his career in the entertainment industry. He started working as a camera assistant on a Bollywood movie called Qarib Qarib Singlle. In 2022 he made his acting debut in Anvita Dutt’s psychological drama Qala. This starred Triptii Dimri and introduced Babil to audiences as a rising star. Throughout 2023 he appeared in Friday Night Plan playing Siddharth Menon, the son of Juhi Chawla’s character. He then appeared in The Railway Men, a series based around the Bhopal gas tragedy, starring Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and R. Madhavan.

He has been in the spotlight recently for sharing a personal moment on social media. In May 2025 he deleted his Instagram page after uploading a video showing him looking very upset.

Overall, Babil’s scuba diving journey shows how he wishes to discover new experiences outside of the film industry. His latest certificate shows how he is striving to learn more about nature and the importance of protecting it. (IANS)